ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Mako COVID-19 testing sites shorten hours in anticipation of winter storm

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VItZX_0ddy6viT00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Because of anticipated inclement weather, all Mako COVID-19 test sites will be open with shortened hours from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 6.

This includes the following sites:

  • Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).
  • Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot).
  • El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).
  • Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.

Those who need testing are encouraged to pre-register onlin e .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Fountain, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mako#Covid#Inclement Weather#Extreme Weather
KXRM

REMINDER: Vail Pass closing Thursday afternoon for winter maintenance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers who plan to use Vail Pass/I-70 Thursday afternoon should find another route as the road will be temporarily closed for winter maintenance operations. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close the road at 1 p.m. Thursday. Safety closure points will be at Exits 176 (Vail) through 195 (Leadville/CO 91) with […]
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animals enjoy winter wonderland

COLORADO SPRINGS — As arctic air blows through Southern Colorado, animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are taking full advantage of the frigid temps! The zoo share the video below with the caption, “There’s snow better way to spend the day than frolicking in the flakes! Many of our cool-weather-loving animals are especially active when […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy