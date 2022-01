(BDN) -- Bangor has no plans to follow the lead of Portland and Brunswick in passing a local mask requirement amid the escalating spread of the omicron variant. Portland became the first community in Maine to pass an indoor mask requirement in all public places within the city on Monday, though it doesn’t apply to businesses that require proof of vaccination. Brunswick became the second Maine community to pass a similar requirement on Thursday.

