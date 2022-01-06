Andy’s To Open New Location In Springfield

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, died after he went missing earlier in the week, the Irish singer announced on Twitter Friday. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

