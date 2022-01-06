Multiple vehicles left in ditch after car crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – A car crash in St. George has left several vehicles in a ditch as police, firefighters respond.
Multiple cars and emergency personnel are at a stop on the road near 11855 Cassie Lane in St. George.
This is a developing story.
