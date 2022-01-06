ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, KS

Multiple vehicles left in ditch after car crash near St. George

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – A car crash in St. George has left several vehicles in a ditch as police, firefighters respond.

Multiple cars and emergency personnel are at a stop on the road near 11855 Cassie Lane in St. George.

This is a developing story.

KSNT News

Topeka man rescued from fire Friday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responding to a North Topeka mobile home fire rescued a man from the inside of the home. Firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. on Friday to the home at 1328 NE Quincy. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While the cause of the fire is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Two men escape burning vehicle on Kansas highway

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men in Jackson County escaped this morning after being trapped in a burning car in Jackson County after a single vehicle rollover west of Denison on K-16 Hwy near 198th Road.  Both men had been trapped in the vehicle when a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield, rescuing both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Two men escape burning vehicle in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men in Jackson County escaped this morning after being trapped in a burning car in Jackson County after a single vehicle rollover west of Denison on K-16 Hwy near 198th Road.  Both men had been trapped in the vehicle when a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield, rescuing both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Saint George, KS
Kansas Accidents
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas Cars
KSNT News

Car crashes, becomes upside-down in creek bed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash on Wednesday ended with the vehicle upside-down in a creek-bed, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. First reported to the SCSO’s Facebook account, shortly after noon on Jan. 5 people began dialing 911 in regards to a vehicle that had gone off the road near SE 53rd St. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Deputy arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedwick County Deputy assigned to the Sedgwick County Detention Facility was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of trafficking contraband. Andrew Gilbert, who started with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2019, was placed on suspension without pay following the arrest. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Woman accidentally shot by child in Wamego

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A woman is in critical condition recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest after a juvenile accidentally shot her Wednesday morning, according to the Wamego Police Department. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Wamgego Police Department responded to the home at 105 East Valley at 8:22 a.m. and found the […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

A Kansas small town crime is creating big problems

READING (KSNT) – A vandalism incident is creating a lot of headaches for people living in and around Reading, Kansas. That’s not because of the damage that needs cleaned up, but because of the long term implications that could come from it. Reading’s downtown consists of a café, a Church, a bank, the Fire Department, […]
READING, KS
KSNT News

City crews working to fix water main breaks around Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews with the City of Topeka Utilities Department are working to fix water main breaks around the city Wednesday night. City officials say the breaks are being repaired in order of severity. This is a list of the water main breaks as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday provided by the city’s Director of […]
TOPEKA, KS
