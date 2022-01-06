Anticipated winter weather closes schools Thursday

Students and teachers in local school districts will not go to school Thursday.

Shelby County Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6, “out of an abundance of caution” for the inclement weather in the forecast. SCS Superintendent Joris Ray announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday evening.

All six suburban districts — Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington — also announced Wednesday night they were closing schools Thursday due to the uncertainty surrounding weather.

“Due to the uncertainty of tomorrow’s forecast coupled with the predicted timing of the bad weather and Lakeland School System’s desire to give parents as much notice as possible to make alternate arrangements, Lakeland School System schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 6th,” Lakeland Superintendent Ted Horrell said.

Arlington Community Schools had fun on social media tweeting out a video of Jeff Mayo with a snow machine.

School buildings will be closed and any extracurricular activities canceled. There will be no virtual classes in accordance with the latest restrictions on virtual learning by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The area is under a winter weather advisory, from early Thursday until Thursday evening, with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a chance of ice, which may worsen road conditions.