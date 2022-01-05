Man who pleads no contest in April shots fired case sentenced to 15 years in prison

An Aberdeen man has pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated assault in connection to an April incident in which he was accused of brandishing a gun at another person.

Charles Stewart, 45, originally faced charges of felony conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and commission of a felony while armed with a gun. Felony aggravated assault was not one of the original charges, but was added recently as part of a plea agreement.

In the court system a plea of no contest, or nolo contedere, is treated like a guilty plea for sentencing purposes. In essence, the defendant is accepting the conviction without admitting to the charge.

According to court documents, the three people charged in the case formulated a plan to kill another person and drove together in a recreational vehicle to that person's home in the 400 block of South Lincoln Street late the night of April 23. Stewart fired at the intended victim and they drove away, according to the paperwork.

The incident led to a multi-state search that ended in Montana the next day. No one was harmed.

Neither attorney presented arguments for sentencing at Wednesday's hearing. Stewart's defense attorney Tom Cogley and Assistant South Dakota Attorney General Brent Kempema jointly recommended a 15-year prison sentence with five years suspended.

As part of the plea agreement, charges in a different pending case against Stewart were dismissed. It involved two charges of simple assault against a corrections officer.

Judge Tony Portra handed down the recommended sentence and gave Stewart credit for 237 days served. He was also ordered to pay $117 in court costs, $731 in testing fees to Brown County and the cost of processing the grand jury transcript. That cost was not available at sentencing. He is not allowed contact with the victim.

After entering his plea, Stewart made a brief statement during which he said he felt like he had no choice but to accept the plea agreement. He expressed doubts about getting a fair trial as a Black man in a predominantly white community.

Portra countered by saying he would do everything he could to ensure a fair trial, if that was something Stewart wanted to pursue, but Stewart agreed to enter his plea and move forward with sentencing.

He said his actions in April were an effort to help two other people and that he sees prison as an opportunity to help others who are incarcerated.

Two others in the case were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory to attempted murder. One of the two, a 16-year-old female, had her case transferred to juvenile court.

Austin R. Carroll, 21, of Aberdeen accepted a plea agreement with which he admitted to felony accessory to attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to five years in prison.