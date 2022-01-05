ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Man who pleads no contest in April shots fired case sentenced to 15 years in prison

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eN6r4_0ddy3ifJ00

An Aberdeen man has pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated assault in connection to an April incident in which he was accused of brandishing a gun at another person.

Charles Stewart, 45, originally faced charges of felony conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and commission of a felony while armed with a gun. Felony aggravated assault was not one of the original charges, but was added recently as part of a plea agreement.

In the court system a plea of no contest, or nolo contedere, is treated like a guilty plea for sentencing purposes. In essence, the defendant is accepting the conviction without admitting to the charge.

According to court documents, the three people charged in the case formulated a plan to kill another person and drove together in a recreational vehicle to that person's home in the 400 block of South Lincoln Street late the night of April 23. Stewart fired at the intended victim and they drove away, according to the paperwork.

The incident led to a multi-state search that ended in Montana the next day. No one was harmed.

Neither attorney presented arguments for sentencing at Wednesday's hearing. Stewart's defense attorney Tom Cogley and Assistant South Dakota Attorney General Brent Kempema jointly recommended a 15-year prison sentence with five years suspended.

As part of the plea agreement, charges in a different pending case against Stewart were dismissed. It involved two charges of simple assault against a corrections officer.

Judge Tony Portra handed down the recommended sentence and gave Stewart credit for 237 days served. He was also ordered to pay $117 in court costs, $731 in testing fees to Brown County and the cost of processing the grand jury transcript. That cost was not available at sentencing. He is not allowed contact with the victim.

After entering his plea, Stewart made a brief statement during which he said he felt like he had no choice but to accept the plea agreement. He expressed doubts about getting a fair trial as a Black man in a predominantly white community.

Portra countered by saying he would do everything he could to ensure a fair trial, if that was something Stewart wanted to pursue, but Stewart agreed to enter his plea and move forward with sentencing.

He said his actions in April were an effort to help two other people and that he sees prison as an opportunity to help others who are incarcerated.

Two others in the case were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory to attempted murder. One of the two, a 16-year-old female, had her case transferred to juvenile court.

Austin R. Carroll, 21, of Aberdeen accepted a plea agreement with which he admitted to felony accessory to attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden eulogizes Reid as a fighter 'for the America we all love'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aberdeen, SD
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
The Hill

Ron Johnson announces run for third Senate term in Wisconsin

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will run for reelection this November, setting up a high-stakes Senate battle in a key swing state. Johnson’s decision to run for a third term breaks a vow he made in his 2016 campaign that he’d only seek two six-year stints in the Senate. However, he had increasingly sent signals that he planned to run again this November, maintaining his fundraising and making frequent appearances on Fox News.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Baldwin says suggestion he is not helping shooting investigation a 'lie'

Alec Baldwin on Saturday said any suggestion that he is not helping with the investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of his movie, “Rust,” is a “lie.”. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bullshit. That's a lie,” Baldwin said in a video posted on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Murder
CBS News

From 2013: The Sidney Poitier interview

He was a legend. He was a pioneer. Sidney Poitier, who died this week at age 94, was a ground-breaking performer … truly in a class all his own. In 2013, "Sunday Morning" asked Lesley Stahl to talk with the Oscar-winning actor. We could think of no better remembrance than their conversation:
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, dies from apparent suicide after going missing

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, died after he went missing earlier in the week, the Irish singer announced on Twitter Friday. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
CELEBRITIES
American News

American News

80
Followers
277
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy