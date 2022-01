This past summer we wrote about how This year's Celtics team has a 2006-07 vibe to it, and why that might be by design. The Boston Celtics currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-21. That's that no man's land territory of not bad enough to be looking forward to a high lottery pick, but not good enough to contend. Some fans still think that all this squad needs is more time to play together. Others like myself have been saying the sample size is now large enough to come to the conclusion that this group just isn't it.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO