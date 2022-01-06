ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Muscogee County School District’s mask-optional plan currently on hold

By Kenzie Beach
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yj28Q_0ddxyib800

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Muscogee County School District tentatively announced plans to move from a mask mandate to a mask-optional model in the new year, but that decision is now on hold following a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

Prior to the holiday break, active COVID-19 cases in the district had reached a record low, with less than .5% of students and staff testing positive. The encouraging lows led district officials to release a memo to parents, announcing a transition to mask-optional instruction following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 17th. That may not be the case anymore, according to Muscogee County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

Obviously with the surge, that has put that on a little bit of a hiatus and we are continuing to work with our medical panel, to evaluate our local conditions. Obviously the safety and welfare of our students and staff are paramount, so we’ll do that when its prudent to do so for us.

Dr. David Lewis, Muscogee County School District Superintendent

The district’s medical panel, composed of 19 professionals—including pediatricians, epidemiologists, and Department of Public Health officials—helps navigate the school district’s safety guidelines.

The ultimate goal is to keep students in the classroom. “As we’re able to, as we have proven in the past, we will remove those [regulations] one layer at a time when its prudent to do so and safe to do so, and we feel like that has been very successful thus far,” Dr. Lewis said.

As students return to the classroom on January 6th, the mask mandate will still be in place. District officials say they need to assess the local cases before making any changes. The Muscogee County School District wants to make sure that if they decide to go mask optional, they can stay mask optional. They are waiting until January 14th to make the call.

Doing this safely and also making sure that when we do this, we can keep it in place is incredibly important. We don’t want to be vacillating back and forth between mask mandates or not. We want to be able to move toward that as soon as its prudent to do so and keep it that way.

Dr. David Lewis, Muscogee County School District Superintendent
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Michael Strickland named Troup County Fire Chief

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A new Fire Chief has been announced for Troup County. On Thursday, the Troup County Board of Commissioners announced Michael Strickland, who has served as Interim Chief since October, was named as Troup County Fire Chief. “The Commissioners and I are very excited to have Chief Strickland in his new […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City doctor speaks on Omicron variant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)- With a spike in Omicron COVID-19 cases News 3 spoke with Dr. Ritu Chandra about the complexity of this variant. According to Dr. Chandra, the Omicron variant has been spreading rapidly, causing a high infection rate. Dr. Chandra said there could be an advantage to the Omicron variant spreading so rapidly. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscogee County, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Health
Muscogee County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. More News from WRBL In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Hospitals overwhelmed with surge in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Omicron variant continues to spread, health officials say hospitals could become overwhelmed by the sheer volume of cases. News 3 spoke with Dr. Jayne Morgan, the Executive Director of the COVID task force for Piedmont Healthcare System, about this latest surge in cases. She says the one thing every […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRBL News 3

CEO of Dothan tourism company indicted on federal bank fraud charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the CEO of Visit Dothan was indicted on federal bank fraud charges of an Iowa-based music festival. The indictment states that Aaron McCreight, who was CEO of Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR) in 2018, was involved in overseeing, planning, and loans related to a music festival called Newbo Evolve. According […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy