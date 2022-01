Santa Clarita Kids, of all ages, will be participating in the 18th Annual Hearts for Heroes program to “Thank our First Responders”. Valentine’s Day Cards will be made for local troops, veterans, firefighters, Sheriff’s Deputies, and paramedics. The community wide effort, organized by Prayer Angels for the Military, takes place from January 15 through February 5. Local schools and youth groups will be making cards at their own locations, and a few dates will be set up to come make cards, where adults can participate, too!

