ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Search underway for driver who hit 2 vehicles during police chase in Clovis, Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wB4GX_0ddwrXaP00

Clovis police are searching for a driver who slammed his car into two other vehicles during a chase on Wednesday.

Police were trying to stop 36-year-old Dennis Barnes in a black Dodge Challenger near Barstow and Clovis Avenues just after 4 pm.

Investigators say when officers tried to arrest him, he took off and hit two other vehicles.

Barnes abandoned his car near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue. Officers are now searching the area for him.

Police say Barnes is a wanted for violating his parole. He now also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.

Editor's Note: Authorities have updated released information to indicate a law enforcement vehicle was not hit during this chase. .Our story has been edited in reflection of that update.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Cars
City
Clovis, CA
City
Barstow, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Clovis, CA
Cars
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy