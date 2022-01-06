ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trib 10: Neighbors top season’s 1st WPIAL basketball power rankings

By Don Rebel
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero scores past Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings during their Section 2-4A game Dec. 23.

We allowed three weeks for teams to flex their muscles at the start of the 2022 season. Now it’s time to see which teams are showing off the most early season power.

The weekly Trib 10 power rankings slot the elite teams from around WPIAL boys and girls basketball.

With these rankings, classifications are thrown out the window and teams are ranked as if playing one big super district tournament.

Starting off the power rankings at No. 1 are a pair of big-school rivals as North Hills tops the boys this week and North Allegheny is once again perched on top in girls hoops.

Here are the first power rankings with overall records from this season.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (7-0)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (7-0)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (6-0)

4. Central Catholic Vikings, (6-2)

5. New Castle Red Hurricane, (5-1)

6. Belle Vernon Leopards, (9-0)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (7-0)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (6-0)

9. Lincoln Park Leopards, (4-2)

10. Montour Spartans, (7-0)

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (7-0)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, (9-1)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (8-0)

4. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (9-0)

5. Moon Tigers, (9-0)

6. Blackhawk Cougars, (7-0)

7. Trinity Hillers, (7-1)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (5-3)

9. Rochester Rams, (5-2)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (7-0)

