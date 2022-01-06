ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

Did you feel it? 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Inyo County

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck east of the Sierra Nevada in Inyo County on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported just after 4:30 pm in Deep Springs, California, a community located along Highway 168 between Bishop and the California-Nevada border.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury. Light shaking could be felt in some areas around Central California, including Fresno.

