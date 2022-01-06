ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Man Wanted For Violating Protective Order In Custody Following SWAT Response To Rockwall Car Dealership

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT team was deployed to a Rockwall car dealership after police standoff began on Wednesday, Jan 5.

The scene unfolded at the Clay Cooley Hyundai dealership off of I-30, not far from John King Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YV8P5_0ddv2FDy00

Police and SWAT respond to a standoff at Clay Cooley Hyundai in Rockwall. (credit: Chopper 11)

It all started around 2:50 p.m. when deputies from the Royse City Police Department and the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve felony arrest warrants on a suspect at the dealership.

The suspect, Willie Jermaine Weekley, was wanted for two counts of Family Violence/Violation of a Protective Order out of Royse City.

When officers arrived, police said Weekley hid.

While hiding from officers, he allegedly called the person he’s accused of hurting and telling her that he was going to kill the police officers if they attempted to take him into custody and he would kill her if he could get away.

The officers on scene requested the assistance of the Rockwall Police Department SWAT team who responded to the location.

Weekley was ultimately found hiding in a vehicle at the car dealership and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Hunt County Detention Center and booked in on the felony warrants.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Investigating Possible Double Homicide On Cyprus Club Dr

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men found in an apartment parking lot on the evening of Friday, Jan 7. Police said that on Friday, Jan 7 at about 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a call from a resident who found two men unresponsive in a parking lot on the 2100 block of Cyprus Club Drive. The caller noted that they had heard gunshots about 10 minutes prior to finding the victims.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Man Suspected Of Parker County Storage Facility Thefts Arrested In Dallas

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into multiple storage units in Parker County on the night of Dec 29 after tipsters helped identify him. The suspect has been named as Brayden Lee Briggs, 21. He was identified by an anonymous tipster who recognized him from surveillance photos. Brayden Lee Briggs is accused of breaking into multiple storage units in Parker County. (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office) “Our Criminal Investigations Division investigators obtained the warrants for his arrest once the press release and photos were posted and tipsters contacted us with his possible identity,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. “We...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Cedar Hill Great Clips

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after a car drove into a Great Clips hair salon in Cedar Hill on Saturday, Jan 8. Cedar Hill Police said that at about 8:53 a.m., they and Cedar Hill Firefighters responded to a call about a major crash at the Great Clips at 445 E FM 1382.
CEDAR HILL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Royse City, TX
Royse City, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rockwall, TX
Crime & Safety
Rockwall County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Rockwall County, TX
CBS DFW

Midlothian Police Investigating Double Murder/Suicide At Lakeside Villas Apartment Community

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Midlothian police are investigating a double homicide where the alleged killer committed suicide after the crime on Jan. 6. It happened at the Lakeside Villas Apartment Community, located in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive in the City of Midlothian. Janet Evelyn Lee, 49, of Midlothian and Andrew Armonta, 23, of Midlothian were killed. Police identified the shooter as Edsel Collazo, 43, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak. Victim assistance staff with the Midlothian Police Department are providing support to family members While the investigation is ongoing, police said there isn’t a threat to the public.  
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
CBS DFW

Woman Found Dead, Partially Clothed In Security Guard Uniform On Arrow Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a woman was found dead, partially clothed in a security guard uniform on the side of Arrow Road. She was found at 7:13 a.m. on Jan. 6. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her deceased at the scene. The motive and circumstance surrounding her death are under investigation. Since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify the victim through fingerprints analysis. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214.671.3616 or via email: c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Taqueria Owner Helping Shooting Victims’ Families

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four families lives were changed forever nearly two weeks ago when a shooter killed three teens and injured another the day after Christmas in Garland. Police believe 14-year-old Abel Acosta is the gunman and was driven to the Texaco gas station by his dad, 33-year-old...
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Domestic Violence#Car Dealership#Police#Clay Cooley Hyundai
CBS DFW

Train Catches On Fire After Derailing Near Oklaunion

OKLAUNION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire broke out aboard a freight train after it derailed near Oklaunion on the morning of Saturday, Jan 8, Wichita Falls CBS affiliate KAUZ-TV reported. The Texas Department of Safety said that the incident was initially reported as a derailment. According to KAUZ-TV, about...
OKLAUNION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Driver Dies After 1-Vehicle Crash Along US Highway 175 In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash along Highway 175, the C.F. Hawn Freeway. It was just before 4:00 a.m. when deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office were sent to an accident — involving a lone vehicle — in the westbound lanes of 175, near Prairie Creek.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

7-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down East Loop 820 In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A seven-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in East Fort Worth shut down the southbound lanes of East Loop 820 for a time and snarled traffic for miles. One person was seriously hurt and another had minor injuries, said MedStar’s Matt Zavadsky. The accident happened...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

79-Year-Old Alleged Child Molestor Roberto Casso Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained a man who had an outstanding warrant out of Noblesville, Indiana, for child molestation. Roberto Casso, 79, was arrested while arriving from Mexico on Jan. 5 at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge. “Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and apprehending wanted persons with outstanding warrants is an important part of carrying out our border security mission,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. CBP turned Casso over to the custody of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.  
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

US Customs And Border Protection Officers At Texas-Mexico Border See Increase In Fentanyl, Cocaine Smuggling

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at eight South Texas ports of entry seized a significant amount of narcotics, unreported currency, weapons and uncovered numerous immigration violations during 2021, most notably a 1,066% increase in fentanyl and a 98% increase in cocaine seized. (Fiscal year 2021 began October 1, 2020 and ended Sept. 30, 2021.) “Faced with significantly less traffic due to travel restrictions imposed for public health reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drug and contraband threat remained the same and our frontline CBP officers rose to the challenge to meet that threat head on,”...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
95K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy