Man Wanted For Violating Protective Order In Custody Following SWAT Response To Rockwall Car Dealership

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT team was deployed to a Rockwall car dealership after police standoff began on Wednesday, Jan 5.

The scene unfolded at the Clay Cooley Hyundai dealership off of I-30, not far from John King Blvd.

It all started around 2:50 p.m. when deputies from the Royse City Police Department and the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve felony arrest warrants on a suspect at the dealership.

The suspect, Willie Jermaine Weekley, was wanted for two counts of Family Violence/Violation of a Protective Order out of Royse City.

When officers arrived, police said Weekley hid.

While hiding from officers, he allegedly called the person he’s accused of hurting and telling her that he was going to kill the police officers if they attempted to take him into custody and he would kill her if he could get away.

The officers on scene requested the assistance of the Rockwall Police Department SWAT team who responded to the location.

Weekley was ultimately found hiding in a vehicle at the car dealership and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Hunt County Detention Center and booked in on the felony warrants.