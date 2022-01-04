ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Day Back 1/5/22

sierracountyprospect.org
 6 days ago

In many parts of the country today is the first day back to school after winter break. In normal times it would be a moment for excited chatter on the schoolyard. “What did you get for Christmas?” “Did you go anywhere?” “I missed you.” “What are you doing this...

sierracountyprospect.org

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Gratitude through Attitude

My spirit of giving has been on my mind a lot lately and my #blessed family has been paying the price. The awakening? Absolutely pandemic related, but not necessarily in the way one might think. We have reached the part of the pandemic in which our feet have started dragging in a way in which we feel like we are trudging through twelve feet of snow and we aren’t even fighting it anymore. The thing is, we have been among the luckiest. As a family, we are relatively unscathed, save a multitude of what are truly only minor inconveniences. We have adjusted celebrations. We have postponed events. We have answered the call of shortages by switching things up, such as using cloth napkins in lieu of hoarding paper ones. And, yes, should the toilet paper drought really hit home, we would have gone to cloth there, as well. We have been touched by covid related illness and death, but on a peripheral level. A friend of a friend. A colleague’s relative. The great uncle of someone in math class. Never, knock on wood, someone who we would dearly miss.
SOCIETY
bctv.org

Alsace Lutheran Church 1-5-22

Host Vicky Heffner is joined by Barry Kauffman to tour the historic, centuries old Alsace Lutheran Church on #YourBerksHistory. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy