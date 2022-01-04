Flight crew assignments

The thing is, Mars will have no real reason to make computationally sophisticated semiconductors. Such things are incredibly value-dense and are easy to transport from Earth to Mars. About the only really good argument in favor of it is because Mars will have a highly trained and probably highly motivated population and semiconductors are cheap to transport, so they might develop semiconductors purely as an export industry (but probably will need high speed cargo transport—driven by some sort of exotic propulsion like laser sails or something—so you don’t have to wait 2 years). A Xeon CPU might retail for $20,000 but the die itself weighs about a gram (and could be much lighter if you needed to save weight by thinning the die). So that’s $20M per kilogram. You could afford the cost of a laser sail system for sending 10kg or $200M worth of goods to Earth in a month instead of a couple years.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO