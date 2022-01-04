ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight crew assignments

Cover picture for the articleNot sure if this is official yet but .... Fingers crossed!. Will Mr Hansen beat Dr Epps to orbit? These are the last 2 astronauts from the NASA Group, "The Chumps" to have not flown yet. Epps is the last NASA astro and Hansen is the last International Mission Specialists to...

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
NASA Perseverance Mars rover has crud obstructing its rock sample system

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars does not take kindly to our robotic explorers. It chokes them with dust, roughs up their wheels and messes with their probes, and now it's throwing a new challenge at NASA's Perseverance rover. There's some pebble-size debris getting in the way of the machine's rock sample collection system.
Expedition 66 concludes 2021 with busy December aboard ISS

While many cultures celebrated their respective holiday traditions on Earth, the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) carried on with their busy schedules high above. December 2021 saw three major visiting vehicle movements, one spacewalk, and many of the research and maintenance tasks that allow the ISS to function as one of the world’s most important scientific laboratories.
A New Wave of Space Companies Is Coming. Can It Help Life on Earth?

The bottleneck nature of space launches is beginning to change. In the last several years, the unprecedented growth of public-private partnerships has transformed space travel into an irresistible investment opportunity. "Since July last year we've had about a dozen millionaires take selfies in space," said Tess Hatch, a partner with Bessemer Venture Partners (BvP), during a CES 2022 keynote attended by Interesting Engineering.
NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
Expedition 66 Thread

Dear friends! I congratulate all Orthodox and earthlings in general with Merry Christmas!. I wish you peace and goodness, love and happiness, prosperity, success and good health on this bright holiday. May all expectations come true and the most cherished dreams come true!. Logged. Senior Member. Posts: 17005. Liked: 2526.
SpaceX F9 : Transporter-3 Rideshare : CCSFS SLC-40 : 13 January 2022 (1525 UTC)

Going to make a very rough guess that B1052.3 will be used, 60 is getting the Starlink launch tomorrow for its 10th flight, and I would imagine for a customer payload they wouldn’t want to risk the mission with one of the life leaders. Also, B1052 was spotted with a stage 2 already integrated, meaning it should be good to go. Would watch out for the very high chance of a firing early next week if 52 is indeed being used considering this core has not seen flight in a while and is the first core to see flight after being converted from heavy.
SpaceX F9 / Crew Dragon : Crew-7 : KSC LC-39A : NET Spring 2024

There is also a Crew-6 seat available, I would think Canada is interested in this mission since the other missions were not originally scheduled, but if Jeremy Hansen is ultimately assigned to Crew-7 it is because that Crew-6 seat was already assigned. I publish information in Spanish about space and...
Will the U.S. have control over Musk's Mars colony?

The thing is, Mars will have no real reason to make computationally sophisticated semiconductors. Such things are incredibly value-dense and are easy to transport from Earth to Mars. About the only really good argument in favor of it is because Mars will have a highly trained and probably highly motivated population and semiconductors are cheap to transport, so they might develop semiconductors purely as an export industry (but probably will need high speed cargo transport—driven by some sort of exotic propulsion like laser sails or something—so you don’t have to wait 2 years). A Xeon CPU might retail for $20,000 but the die itself weighs about a gram (and could be much lighter if you needed to save weight by thinning the die). So that’s $20M per kilogram. You could afford the cost of a laser sail system for sending 10kg or $200M worth of goods to Earth in a month instead of a couple years.
United Airline Cancels Flights at RKS Due to Crew Shortages

ROCK SPRINGS — United Airlines has cancelled flights out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport tonight and tomorrow morning due to ongoing industry-wide crew shortages, said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. According to a social media post from the airport, tonight’s arrival from Denver and Monday morning’s departure to Denver...
