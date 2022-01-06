ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Top 10 Home Trends to Watch This Year

By Christine Lennon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you feel conflicted about home design trends, trust us, you are not alone. Buy the right furniture, and it’s supposed to last a lifetime, right? Sinks are not intended to be swapped out seasonally. But it’s human nature to hanker for something fresh and new on occasion, especially at the...

homedit.com

Stuck With a Small Bathroom? Don’t Make These Decorating Mistakes

Decorating a small bathroom can be a challenge. Of course, there are lots of tips out there for making the most of the space that you have. While plenty of the advice is quite practical, some of it has homeowners playing it so safe that they end up with a totally functional bathroom — that’s also totally boring!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Wearstler
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pantone Colors#Home Accessories#Furniture#Vintage Revival#Apartment Therapy#Facebook Marketplace#Chairish
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Looking for a Big Change? Try Tuscan Style in 2022

So many design styles, so little time. It seems as if 2021 was inundated with an abundance of both new styles and new takes on old favorites as people began to climb out of a lockdown-induced melancholia. After being stuck inside for long periods of time last year, both designers and would-be creative cultivators started flexing their forward-thinking imaginations toward conceiving new ideas, brightening up and enlivening their spaces with an eye on a more positive future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Zooey Deschanel’s White Living Room Has the Warmest Pops of Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to interior design, actress Zooey Deschanel certainly knows a thing or two (and dating a Property Brother can only help). She’s previously transformed her best friend’s home on an episode of “Celebrity IOU”, and earlier this year, she made her TikTok debut while showing off her gorgeous front porch setup that gives off all the cozy vibes, along with several other rooms inside her home.
HOME & GARDEN

