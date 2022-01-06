ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestler of the Week for 12/13-12/19

By Anthony Varrasso
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Farmers Union Insurance. Wrestler of the Week is Koltyn Grebel. Koltyn is a freshman starter for Hi-Liners at 106lbs. He is currently ranked #2 in Class at 106lbs....

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#The Wrestler#Video Game#Football#Combat#Gpa#Science#Mac Cheese
Itemlive.com

Minton: Hockey parents are killing the sport

Hockey is an intense game. Bodies are colliding, shots fly off sticks, and tempers can easily flare. The problem is when that exists off the ice. How many times can The post Minton: Hockey parents are killing the sport appeared first on Itemlive.
HOCKEY
deadlinedetroit.com

Covid Cancels University of Michigan Basketball Game Today Against MSU

The University of Michigan announced early Saturday morning that the afternoon basketball game in Ann Arbor against rival Michigan State University has been canceled due to Covid. On Friday night following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available, a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
kvrr.com

Bison fans gear up for the FCS National Championship

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fans are loading up for Frisco to cheer on the Bison in the FCS National Championship. “We did get word finally on Thursday that our flight was going to fly out at 11:00. Then yesterday we got some urgent messages that our flight isn’t going until 4:00 and then we got changed again to 12:45. So, we’re leaving today at 12:45,” Bison fan Buzz Byzewski said.
FARGO, ND
TVLine

The Game Recap: Big Revelations — Plus, Grade the Finale

The Game is changing for several of the Paramount+ series’ main players. Thursday’s high-stakes finale saw Malik confront his mental health issue head-on, Brittany look inward and Tasha Mack face an enemy she might not be able to beat. BRITTANY’S DILEMMA | Brittany was well on her way to making Club End Zone a reality, even securing support from the Colonel. But using Tasha Mack’s name without her permission was not the best way to do it, and Tasha fired her for the betrayal. With her dreams shattered, Brittany began packing up her belongings with the intent of leaving Las Vegas, just...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

Goals Galore: Jimmies Hang 11 On Waldorf

JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – The University of Jamestown hockey team came out strong against Waldorf (Iowa) University Friday afternoon at Wilson Arena, scoring four times in the first period on the way to an 11-1 win. The two teams will conclude their weekend series Saturday at 4 p.m. Jason...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Tornadoes Lose in Low-Scoring Grudge Match

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes girls’ basketball team were unable to get a win Thursday night against Aberdeen Christian falling by a final score of 34-33. It was a grudge match as expected with Aberdeen Christian being one of the best defensive teams in all of South Dakota. The Tornadoes got off to a roaring start by pressing early, forcing turnovers and making layups. After a quick 16-6 lead and 12 points from junior Laikyn Roney, they went away from the press and their half-court offense was exposed against the tough Knights defense. Aberdeen Christian was able to put up a quick 10-0 run to tie the game before eventually taking a 21-20 lead into the halftime break.
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Oakes Postponed Game vs. EKM Moved

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Girls Basketball team’s game versus Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier that was postponed Tuesday due to bad weather has been moved. According to Oakes athletic director Robin Paul, the make up date will be on Monday, January 17th. The varsity game will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Hi-Liners Gymnastics Results from KC Invite

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners gymnastics team participated in the KC Invite on Friday night. Below are the individual all around scores. The Hi-Liners gymnastics team will return to action next Friday, January 14th. They will be hosting Wahpeton in a Varsity meet.
KTSM

NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season. Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Basketball Teams Swept at Home by Wahpeton

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hi-Liners basketball was back in action at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Thursday night. Both the girl’s team and boy’s team would play host to the Wahpeton Huskies. The Girls played first, and saw Wahpeton come away with the 51-46 win. The boys game was a thriller and saw a dramatic come back by Wahpeton boys team as the Huskies win this on 72-67. In the girl’s game, the Hi-Liners jumped out to a 6-0 lead. However, the visiting Huskies would battle back and take an 8-6 lead. At the break Wahpeton lead 26-22. In the second half both teams would go back and forth as both teams were looking for their second win of the season. On this night, Wahpeton would come away with the road victory in the last seconds as they hit a couple of free throws to win the game 51-46.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jays Get Doubleheader Sweep Over Dickinson

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys and girls basketball teams bounced back on Saturday afternoon as Jamestown picked up a pair of wins over Dickinson. Jamestown scored 64 first half points en route to a runaway victory over the Midgets. Katie Falk put up 20 points during the first 18 minutes, and the Blue Jays led 64-27 at the half. Jamestown got good production from Rylee Joseph went 3-for-3 from deep for nine early points and in the second half, Teegan Bosche and Karli Remmick had nine and eight points each. The Blue Jays roll to 4-3 on the year and 3-3 in the WDA. Jamestown will be at Mandan on Tuesday night at 5:30 pm.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Girls Roll Past Ellendale in D5 Hoops

ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals girls basketball team never trailed as they cruise to a 54-13 victory over the Ellendale Cardinals Thursday night. Carrington improves to 2-0 in District 5 and 6-3 overall, Ellendale drops to 0-3 in D5 and 1-8 overall. Leading the way for Carrington was Junior...
ELLENDALE, ND
newsdakota.com

Grebel Brothers Win Bismarck Rotary Titles

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A short handed Hi-liner team places 7th in the Bismarck Rotary Tournament that was held this weekend. Kolt Grebel beat Rapid City Steven’s Corbin Zent (5-4) Koye Grebel defeats Jack Schoenard of Rapid City Stevens by pin in the 2nd period. Both have now won 3 tournaments on the season and Koye has been a finalist in all 4.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jay Boys Suffer Loss to Williston at Home

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Adam Kallenbach’s 25 point performance on Friday night wasn’t enough for Jamestown as Williston came from behind to take down the Blue Jays 63-61 at Jerry Meyer Arena. The 1-3-1 zone from Williston caused a lot of problems for Jamestown on the offensive...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy