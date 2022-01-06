Wrestler of the Week for 12/13-12/19

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hi-Liners basketball was back in action at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Thursday night. Both the girl’s team and boy’s team would play host to the Wahpeton Huskies. The Girls played first, and saw Wahpeton come away with the 51-46 win. The boys game was a thriller and saw a dramatic come back by Wahpeton boys team as the Huskies win this on 72-67. In the girl’s game, the Hi-Liners jumped out to a 6-0 lead. However, the visiting Huskies would battle back and take an 8-6 lead. At the break Wahpeton lead 26-22. In the second half both teams would go back and forth as both teams were looking for their second win of the season. On this night, Wahpeton would come away with the road victory in the last seconds as they hit a couple of free throws to win the game 51-46.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO