Hanfei He ranks 6,724th in Boys’ 14 bracket in May

WASHINGTON - Patrick Ewing was so furious Friday night he stood up in the midst of his postgame news conference and strode out of the room at Capital One Arena. Moments earlier, the final buzzer had sounded in Georgetown's 92-64 loss to Marquette in the team's Big East opener. His Hoyas had missed the past four games due to covid issues, but Ewing wasn't offering excuses. He was offering something else.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO