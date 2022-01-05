ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa to enter country

By AnneClaire Stapleton, Jessie Yeung
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic may not be able to defend his 2021 title after his visa to enter Australia was canceled following an outcry over his controversial "medical exemption" from the country's coronavirus vaccination...

