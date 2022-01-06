ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC recommends Pfizer boosters for children aged 12-15

By Cheyenne Haslett
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer boosters for adolescents ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday night, paving the way for the first shots to go into arms Thursday morning.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer boosters on Monday, paving the way for CDC's final green light, and a CDC panel of experts voted to recommend them after reviewing data on Wednesday. The final signoff from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came a few hours later.

Because the CDC doesn't require vaccinated and boosted people to quarantine after exposure, the availability of booster shots to 12- to 15-year-olds could have a big impact on keeping kids in school during the winter surge.

Boosters for young adolescents may "reduce the potential for a child to be positive or to be infected," said Dr. Amanda Cohn, senior adviser for vaccines at CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and could have "an immeasurable impact on the well being of these kids."

"This is one tool in our toolbox," said panel member Dr. Oliver Brooks, chief medical officer at Watts HealthCare Corporation. "It's a hammer, we should hit that nail hard."

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Brendan Lo, 13, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at in New Hyde Park, N.Y., May 13, 2021.

Still, the CDC panel on Wednesday emphasized that more effort should be put into initial vaccines, since nearly one-third of 12- to 17-year-olds have yet to receive their first shots -- which plays a large role in transmission in schools, as well as high rates of pediatric hospitalizations as omicron hits the unvaccinated.

The focus should still be aimed at getting those unvaccinated kids vaccinated, said Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, a panel member and medical professor at Vanderbilt University.

"Boosters are incredibly important but they're not going to solve this problem of the crowded hospitals. That's the unvaccinated," Talbot said.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated 12- to 17-year-olds had an 11 times higher risk of hospitalization than fully vaccinated adolescents.

The Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine authorized so far for the 12- to 15-year-old age group, was authorized in May, meaning the adolescents were first able to line up for their shots nine months ago.

The FDA and CDC have recommended Pfizer booster shots be administered five months after the primary vaccine series.

The CDC said Wednesday that immunity for 12- to 15-year-olds does in fact wane like it does in older people, making booster shots a significant tool, though initial vaccine efficacy for 12-to 15-year-olds starts out higher than older adults.

Boosters have also shown to drive back up protection against omicron that was evaded in the first two vaccines by the variant's many mutations. With a booster shot, studies have shown protection can reach 80%, and any breakthrough infections are largely very mild.

David Gaines
3d ago

The vaccine and boosters are not effective in stopping people from being sick.My daughter and son in law have been vaccinated as well as their children.But my son in law is currently in ICU being treated for COVID.Mandatory vaccination is not only unconstitutional.It will not stop people from being sick.NO ONE SHOULD LOOSE THEIR JOBS BECAUSE OF CHOOSING NOT TO GET THE VACCINE. The mandate is causing many people, including military personnel to be unemployed.That puts them in danger of not being able to pay their bills, rent or mortgage.Which also affects the economy.This president is causing more havoc than COVID

Kaysha Luis
3d ago

the investor of the MNRA technology used in these vaccines literally said don't give this experimental vaccine to your children unless you want their organs to fail.

Robert Burns
3d ago

Why take a vaccine that doesn't work. Not once have they changed the vaccine for these variants. The flu vaccine changes every year for different variants. Now their up to 4 shot of the same vaccine with in less than a year. All this poison cannot be good for the body.

IN THIS ARTICLE
