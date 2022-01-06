ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

First Alert Weather: Spin Outs & Crash Cause I-70 Closures

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wintery weather moved in across Colorado’s high country, and the inevitable happened at around 1:45 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to “multiple spin outs” and at least one crash.

Lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tells CBS4. However, they say that status could change as snow moves across the region.

As of 4:45 p.m., eastbound lanes were closed again and then later reopened at around 8 p.m.

Shortly afterward, westbound lanes were closed over Vail Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNaox_0ddnNQ7N00

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Jamie Leary reports roads are in messy shape this afternoon.

While ski areas are finally getting enough snow to cover early-season hazards like rocks and stumps, visibility was an issue for riders and drivers on the roads.

Along the I-70 corridor, it created pockets of almost zero visibility. Snowplows were out in force trying to keep up, but CDOT officials ask everyone to be prepared.

One semi driver had to stay an extra night in Colorado to find chains ahead of the storm. He told Leary it’s his first month on the job, and he didn’t realize he could face a fine without them.

“I didn’t know that Sept. 1 that they made a law that you had to have them in the truck so once I saw the signs, I just had to park for a day to find a set…” he said. “I called like three or four different places and nobody had them around here and there’s no Loves or TA’s close.”

CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri forecast most ski areas will get 8 to 16 inches of total snowfall. He says there is a Winter Storm Warning until 12 p.m. on Thursday for the entire I-70 mountain corridor from Georgetown to Glenwood Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGQk1_0ddnNQ7N00

(credit: CBS)

The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will climb to about 40 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping about 30 degrees in 6 hours or less as cold air invades. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the Denver metro area by the end of the evening commute.

CBS Denver

Spun Out Vehicles Force I-70 Closure Heading East

(CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Loveland Pass were closed Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there are multiple vehicles which spun out on the highway. As of 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened. #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to multiple spun out vehicles. https://t.co/ofnlCL1bci — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 8, 2022 The high country saw another weather system move through with the potential to bring 35 mph wind speeds and up to four inches of snow in Summit County. The same system brought light rain and possibly snow in the Denver metro area. Drier and warmer conditions are expected to move in on Monday.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Traffic Alert: Closures To Be In Place At I-25 & Highway 34 In Loveland On Several Upcoming Nights

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 34 and I-25 in Loveland will shut down at night on several upcoming dates for CDOT crews to widen the highway. The bridge will have an additional lane added in each direction. (credit: CBS) Crews will also reconfigure I-25 on and off-ramps and increase capacity on the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions. Drivers should avoid those roads in the Loveland area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The full nighttime closures will continue on Jan. 13, as well as Jan. 17-21. Traffic will be detoured, so big delays should be expected.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday. Credit CBS4 Snow will begin Friday night in the mountains and pick up during the day on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for many of the mountains near Steamboat Springs for midnight Friday night thru Saturday afternoon. This time around, amounts should remain under a foot with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Credit CBS4 There is also a chance that the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado will see a wintry mix moving thru for Saturday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4 Amounts of snow mixed in will be light with only trace amounts for most. But, there may be some small accumulations at and above 6,000 feet. We are talking a trace to and inch only for places like Evergreen, Conifer, Highlands Ranch, Parker down to Castle Rock. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow Leads To Dangerous Driving Conditions In Denver And Across Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado got walloped with snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and it led to icy roads and dangerous driving conditions. (credit: CBS) CDOT urged drivers Thursday morning not to drive to close to snowplows. Snow and slush from the plow could damage your car and block your view. Also, if a driver follows too closely, deicer and sand could end up in your car. A look at I-70 at Steele Street this morning #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/zStFIX8ETX — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) January 6, 2022 Drivers are urged to give plows three or four car-lengths of space. Snowplow...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Man Seriously Injured After ‘Stumbling’ Onto Train Tracks In LoDo

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. (credit: CBS) One adult was seriously injured in the crash. RTD officials tell CBS4 the man “stumbled” onto the tracks and was hit by a W Line train. They describe the victim as a trespasser. (credit: CBS) ALERT: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area of 17th St and Wynkoop St. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injury. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted on this thread as the come available. pic.twitter.com/5D8NTqy1yb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2022 Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Challenging Wednesday Evening Commute Ahead With Snow And Cold In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm descending on Colorado Wednesday will send a powerful afternoon cold front across the Front Range. Temperatures will drop fast and snow will quickly spread across the entire urban corridor before the evening commute. The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will climb to about 40 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping about 30 degrees in 6 hours or less as cold air invades. Temperatures will bein the single digits in the Denver metro area by the end of the evening commute. (source: CBS) In terms of snow, the initial snow showers should develop after 1 p.m. and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Playing Three Dimensional Chess’: Denver-Area School Districts Go For Snow Day After Winter Storm, Staffing Issues

DENVER (CBS4)– For Adams 14 and Denver Public Schools, it was a double whammy. Dealing with significant snowfall and freezing temperatures, along with a lack of staff meant kids in their districts got the day off from school.(credit: CBS) Dr. Alex Marrero, Denver Public Schools’ Superintendent, said while COVID-19 did play a part in their staffing woes, it was also simply staff calling out on the snow day for whatever reason. “We started seeing our educators exercising their right to use their accumulated days or self-care days or decide not to engage in the treacherous four-mile trek to work that...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Wyoming Trooper Jumps To Avoid Out-Of-Control Driver In Snowstorm

(CBS4) – Quick doesn’t seem to fully describe a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper’s reaction when a driver came barreling toward him. WHP shared video of the incredible moment on social media on Wednesday. (credit: Wyoming State Patrol) The trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 80, just west of Laramie, on Tuesday, when another vehicle shot off the road, right at him. Two troopers appeared pulled over, and one was walking back to his own vehicle when a semi drove by, and the trooper took notice. Then, a few steps later, the trooper jumped to the right seemingly trying to avoid something, but then...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Windy Weather Knocks Truck Over Carrying Rescue Pets On Highway 285

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Severe weather in Park County toppled a truck over which was carrying cats and dogs on Wednesday. Colorado Pet Pantry was taking the animals to the Larimer County Humane Society and Soul Dog Rescue in Fort Lupton. (credit: Colorado Pet Pantry) The animals came from a shelter on the Ute Reservation where they don’t have running water or heat right now. (credit: Colorado Pet Pantry) More than two dozen dogs and cats were in crates inside the truck when wind knocked it over on Highway 285. The Park County Sheriff’s Office helped house the animals until conditions improve. The truck driver is also reportedly okay.
PARK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At Denver International Airport Impacted By Colorado Snowstorm

(CBS4) – After a snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday at Denver International Airport. On Wednesday night as the snow was falling heavily, airport officials tweeted “It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! Snowflake If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline.” It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! ❄️ If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/njaN6t4qhY — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 6, 2022 As...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pile Of Destroyed Hoses Represents Extremely Dangerous Conditions Firefighters Faced During Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – When strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire into residential areas in Louisville on Dec. 30, firefighters faced a very dangerous situation as they worked to save homes. One symbol of their desperate efforts that day now sits outside Fire Station 2 on Via Appia Way. It’s a pile of damaged firefighting hoses. (credit: Louisville Fire) The Louisville Fire District shared a photo on Facebook Friday morning of the hoses and wrote “Every piece of hose shown here represents when a crew had to abandon their post because the fire was going to burn over them. A testament to...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Smoke To Be Visible From Rocky Mountain National Park As Debris Piles Are Set On Fire

(CBS4) – Fire management staff at Rocky Mountain National Park are taking advantage of the heavy snowfall from Wednesday and Thursday to burn piles of debris. The smoke will be visible from parts of Colorado’s Front Range. The burning will be done at the Moraine Park Campground near the park’s Beaver Meadows entrance and around Lily Lake south of Estes Park close to Highway 7. The park sent out a tweet saying “Pile burns only begin when conditions allow & burns are continually monitored.” Conditions favorable today & tomorrow for #RMNP Fire Mgmt to burn piles in Moraine Pk Campground & Lily Lake areas. Smoke may be visible. Flames likely visible from Lily Lake & Highway 7 near Lily Lk. Pile burns only begin when conditions allow & burns are continually monitored. pic.twitter.com/34HHZGtg8y — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) January 6, 2022 Fire mitigation like this that was done in previous years helped create a buffer zone to block the East Troublesome Fire which burned in Rocky Mountain National Park in October 2020.
CBS Denver

Masks Will Be Required In Indoor Areas When National Western Stock Show Opens This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show opens in Denver this weekend despite surging omicron cases in Colorado. The 16-day show runs from Jan. 8 through Jan. 23. A cowboy hangs on during the bareback riding competition (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images) It annually draws hundreds of thousands of people from across the country for rodeos, livestock auctions and trade shows. Proof of vaccination is not required to get in, but there is a mask mandate for all indoor areas. “About 60% of our show is outdoors. Most of the spaces that are indoors have open, huge barn doors that are constantly moving air through,” Paul Andrews, President and CEO of NWSS, told CBS4 last month. Last year’s stock show had to be canceled due to COVID, and this year organizers canceled the iconic kickoff parade that had been planned for Thursday because of the snowstorm that rolled through the Denver metro area. Smiling big because there is only one day left until #nwss2022! pic.twitter.com/fBxAbC7JAC — National Western (@NationalWestern) January 7, 2022 Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the National Western Stock Show website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Dead Hydrants’ Hampered Firefighters At Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At the height of the Marshall fire, some fire crews on the front lines, trying to get water on to burning houses, ran into a nightmarish scenario; fire hydrants with no water pressure and no water brought about by a series of sudden events. “We found hydrants, dead hydrants, with no water capability whatsoever,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley. He said DFD sent multiple crews to assist with the fire. While some of those crews found moderate or adequate water pressure at hydrants, Pixley said some had to go from hydrant to hydrant to find one...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire

MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – A 69-year-old man was killed in the destructive Marshall Fire, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Friday. Robert Sharpe’s partial remains were located in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. Robert Sharpe (credit: Sharpe Family) A resident in the area told CBS4 Sharpe’s house was at that location and was destroyed. Family members released a statement saying they are “grateful for the outpouring of support as we try to cope with the loss of our family member. … Robert will be greatly missed by his family and friends.” (credit: CBS) They said Sharpe lived in the Boulder area for a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Recover And Restore’: Firefighters Describe Intense Fight As Marshall Fire Consumed Homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been one week since the Marshall Fire ripped through Boulder County, and now CBS4 is hearing from the firefighters on the front lines. (credit: CBS) Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Diane Schroeder arrived at the fire in Louisville last Thursday, just a few hours after it began taking over neighborhoods. It was actually her day off. She said the call came in as “all hands on deck.” “As I pulled into the town it was surreal. To have a fire of this magnitude in our small area, I knew it was going to be big,” Schroeder said. Schroeder told CBS4...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Smoke Plume From Boulder County Fires Was Visible From Space

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The smoke plume from the fires that raged through Boulder County last Thursday could be seen from space. Whipped by intense wind, the fires burned over 6,000 acres in about 24 hours — destroying nearly 1,000 homes. NASA described it as a “winter urban firestorm.” (credit: NASA) The fires, including the Marshall Fire, destroyed 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. “The smoke plume, which was also visible on radar, stretched about 60 miles (100 kilometers) over Colorado’s eastern plains at the time,” NASA officials stated on social...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Warming Shelter Opened For Stranded Drivers In Kremmling

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office opened a warming shelter for drivers who became stranded in Kremmling. Heavy snow and poor conditions caused many roads in the area to close on Wednesday. Due to the number of motorists stranded in #Kremmling from the road closures, Kremmling Police Department w/West Grand School District is opening a location so motorists can warm, stretch & use restroom facilities. West Grand Elementary/Middle School was opened for this service. pic.twitter.com/rUTnyobcmE — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) January 6, 2022 Highway 40 west of Kremmling, Highway 125 between Granby and Walden and County Road 1 will remain closed through the night, official say. Drivers can take shelter at the West Grand Elementary/Middle School. They can find it at 715 Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling.
KREMMLING, CO
