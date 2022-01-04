ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

All Of These Products Are Still Cheaper Than A Real Vacation

By Caroline Dweck
intothegloss.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe urge comes to me every so often, as sudden and unavoidable as a viral Tiktok recipe. It’s always late at night, at the height of my procrastination: I’ll open up a new browser, type in Expedia and see if I still got it. Let me check,...

intothegloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

How to Enhance Your All-Inclusive Family Vacation

As families’ holiday celebrations linger on, the topic of travel often arises. Whether it’s discussions of taking the kids on a trip for their Christmas gift or talks between extended family members about an extravagant reunion someplace tropical, the holiday season is a time that usually sparks vacation planning.
TRAVEL
Refinery29

All The Wellbeing Products We Tried & Loved In December

At least once a week, the writers and editors on Refinery29's Life team get into a long Slack conversation about some cool new item that's been absolutely saving or changing or elevating our lives. So we decided to share the wealth, and highlight some of our favorite products each month.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
intothegloss.com

Longer Lashes, Stat

Beauty-wise, there’s one thing I’ve always been able to count on: my eyelashes. Due to a stroke of genetic luck, my lashes are long, thick and fluffy — no mascara required. Even if I had a pimple visible from the International Space Station, even if my undereye circles were darker than a Gillian Flynn novel, I could still look in the mirror and think “Thank you, mom and dad, for my eyelashes. They’re real, and they’re spectacular.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
purewow.com

9 Couples Vacations That Will Make You Fall in Love All Over Again

Whether you’re planning a honeymoon, an anniversary trip or a much-needed getaway, couples vacations should be special. They give you a chance to reconnect and live in your own little world—even if it’s just for a weekend—so don’t settle. Here are nine of the world’s most romantic spots—from bucket list destinations like Bora Bora to quaint, low-key cities like Savannah, Georgia. (Permission granted to forward to your honey.)
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Dry Skin#Pomegranate#Tiktok#Expedia#Turks
The Kitchn

This Laundry Detergent Does Magical Things to My Dish Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I get in the cooking zone, I’ve got every pot and pan deployed, every burner aglow, and every square inch of counter space in use. At the end of it all, one thing is abundantly clear: Keeping my kitchen towels clean is the furthest thing from my mind. In fact, my towels end up looking like Jackson Pollock paintings (if Jackson Pollock painted with food … and his elbows). They’re invariably a mottled mishmash of tomato sauce, greasy meat drippings, and black goo from my cast iron pans. I made peace with having nothing but stained towels long ago, but it turns out that might have been premature thinking.
LIFESTYLE
Allrecipes.com

How to Store Oranges to Keep Them Fresh For Longer

There's nothing like a fresh, juicy, vibrant orange to brighten even the gloomiest day. Make the most of your fresh oranges by storing them correctly. Here's everything you need to know about orange storage at room temperature, in the fridge, or in the freezer. How Long Do Oranges Last?. It...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Michelle Obama Swears By These Collagen Eye Masks & They’re Way Cheaper Than You’d Expect

Being the First Lady, even a former one, is no laughing matter. You’re constantly under public scrutiny and watchful eyes, but that doesn’t affect former First Lady Michelle Obama. From powerful speeches to fabulous appearances, you’ll never see Michelle look anything other than a goddess. But looking like a goddess isn’t easy, and you need the right tools. In Michelle’s case, she relies on an affordable eye mask. Per Refinery29, facialist Jennifer Brodeur spilled all the details with her client Michelle’s skincare. But the thing we’re really keen on knowing more about is what Michelle uses for her under eyes. Brodeur...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Herald-Mail

Out of all the vacations to have in a pandemic, going on a cruise seems … counterintuitive

OK, a quick review. What do we know about COVID-19 at this point in time? It’s at its deadliest when large numbers of people are crammed into small spaces. To avoid it, you need to keep your circles small and avoid interacting with complete strangers. The omicron variant is so contagious that you can almost catch it just by looking at someone who’s infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
vegnews.com

The 100 Best Vegan Products of All Time

We’ve always known that veganism is the future, but we never knew just how big and how fast we’d get there. In 2021, fast-food chains are offering monumentally successful vegan options. Some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars are ditching meat and publicly embracing a plant-based lifestyle. Even meat companies like Tyson and Smithfield have come to the plant side. But there’s no place this unprecedented rise in veganism can be felt more than on grocery store shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Bosh!: ‘Eating a vegan diet is much cheaper than you might think’

Whether you’re attempting Veganuary, going full vegan or just want to cut down your meat consumption and be a bit healthier in 2022, learning a few new plant-based recipes is a good place to start.But when it comes to animal-free food, the cashew milk cheeses, fake meats and egg substitutes that now adorn supermarket shelves aren’t exactly synonymous with wallet-friendly food shopping.In many ways, doors into the world of animal-free eating have really opened up – it’s certainly easier to be vegan than ever before – but easy doesn’t always mean accessible. And many of us are watching the pennies...
RECIPES
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy