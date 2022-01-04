ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillard still ailing from ab injury; Oregon-Oregon State men's game off

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Lillard sidelined — The Portland Trail Blazers announced star guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next three games to seek further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy. Portland hosts Miami on Wednesday, Cleveland on Friday and Sacramento on Sunday. Lillard missed games previously this season due to the injury and was out during the Blazers' last game against the Hawks.

Ducks-Beavers men postponed — Postponements continue to ravage college basketball schedules, and no rivalry is safe. Oregon State announced its home game against Oregon this Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks program.

However, the Beavers did have to postpone their game earlier this week against Sacramento State due to their own COVID issues.

The release goes on to say that the Pac-12 is looking to work with the two schools to reschedule the game at a later date.

More COVID news, Beavers women out Once again, we are reporting more COVID postponed games. This time, its the OSU women's basketball team canceling its trip to California this weekend. The two games against California and Stanford were slated for Friday and Sunday and have been called off due to COVID in the Beavers' program.

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Lanning adds to staff — Dan Lanning added to his Oregon coaching staff by announcing the hires of Carlos Locklyn to coach running backs and Drew Mehringer as tight ends coach, rounding out his offensive staff. Locklyn comes to Eugene from Western Kentucky, where as running backs coach he helped an offense that ranked second in the nation at 44.2 points per game. Mehringer was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at New Mexico this season. He was offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2016, at the age of 28.

According to a report by Bruce Feldman, Lanning will hire Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi as defensive coordinator. Lupoi has coached in the NFL the past four seasons. He was Alabama's defensive coordinator in 2018, the last of his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. He coached defensive line at Cal for five seasons and at Washington for two.

OSU wrestling postponement — Oregon State's Sunday, Jan. 9 trip to Philadelphia to take on Penn and Drexel has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Penn and Drexel programs.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

Blazers-Nets on Jan. 10 — The Portland Trail Blazers home game against the Brooklyn Nets has been rescheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10 at Moda Center. The game originally was to be played on December 23 but was postponed because Brooklyn didn't have the required eight players available. Tickets for the December 23 date will be honored on Jan. 10.

Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game.

OSU men postponed again — The Oregon State men's basketball game against Sacramento State on Monday was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon State program. This game was previously scheduled twice but postponed once for health and safety reasons and once because of travel challenges. Monday's postponement happened less than an hour before tipoff.

Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled.

The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern Colorado on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Viking women were to host Southern Utah on Thursday, Jan. 6 and to visit Northern Colorado on Monday, Jan. 10.

Pilot men won't play Thursday — The Portland Pilots men's basketball game scheduled Thursday at Loyola Marymount has been moved to Monday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. as the programs navigate through COVID protocols. Portland and BYU are working on rescheduling the postponed Jan. 1 game at the Chiles Center.

Oregon football — Dan Lanning's coaching staff grew by two on Monday as he announced the additions of Junior Adams as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator and Joe Lorig as special teams coordinator and nickel backs coach.

Adams comes to Oregon after three seasons at rival Washington. Among the highlights of his career was recruiting and developing Cooper Kupp, now starring with the Los Angeles Rams, during five seasons at Eastern Washington.

The special teams coordinator at Penn State the previous three seasons, Lorig began his coaching career in 1997 at Western Oregon, where he played cornerback.

To date, Lanning has announced these staff members in addition to Adams and Lorig: offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, co defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and associate head coach and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Pac-12 honors — Oregon guard Will Richardson was named men's basketball player of the week and Oregon State forward Glen Taylor Jr. named the men's basketball freshman of the week by the Pac-12.

Seahawks on FOX — The NFL on Monday announced that the Seattle Seahawks Jan. 9 game at Arizona will be televised by FOX. The game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. This decision means Portland-area fans will need to find alternate ways to watch the more meaningful game between the Rams and 49ers which is also a FOX afternoon game.

Seattle is out of the playoffs and Arizona is in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the 49ers must beat the Rams, or have the Saints lose to Atlanta, to qualify for the playoffs.

Fortunately, the Chargers-Raiders showdown with a playoff berth on the line is the 5:20 p.m. game on NBC.

OSU baseball — Ryan Gorton, who played at Oregon State as both a position player and pitcher from 2009-2012, is returning to the Beavers' program as its director of operations.

