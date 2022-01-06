2022 Grammys Postponed Amid Omicron Surge

FKA Twigs has announced a new mixtape called CAPRISONGS, which will be out next week on January 14. It’s her first full-length project since 2019’s excellent MAGDALENE, and she previewed it last month with the Weeknd-featuring single “Tears In The Club.” CAPRISONGS was executive produced by Twigs and El Guincho; featured guests include Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Jorja Smith and Unknown T, and Dystopia. There are production credits from Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Marius de Vries, Jasper Harris, Teo Halm, Arca, FRED, Sega Bodega, Warren Ellis, and more. Here’s Twigs’ statement on the mixtape:
