2022 Grammys Postponed Amid Omicron Surge

Yesterday, Stereogum’s Callin Me Maybe returned for our first show of 2022. I sat down with Nation Of Language frontman Ian Devaney to discuss his favorite synth albums, the stuff that inspired the band we now know. While Nation Of Language’s love of classic new wave may be well-established, some of his picks may be surprising — from the more primitive early albums from synth-pop greats like OMD and Human League, to more contemporary releases from Future Islands and the Horrors. Radiohead even snuck in there. As you might recall, Nation Of Language’s sophomore outing A Way Forward was one of our favorites of last year, and this year should be exciting too — the band is taking their cathartic live show all over the US and Europe in the spring. Until then, you can get some more NOL in your life and listen to our conversation here.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO