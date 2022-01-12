ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Former Wichita teacher charged with child sex crimes

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upKIF_0ddk4c7G00

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) — A former Wichita Public Schools (WPS) teacher was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 12, with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of unlawful sexual relations.

Christin Covel was arrested in Tulsa on Jan. 4, where she is currently a math teacher at Edison Preparatory School. She was transported back to Wichita on Tuesday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 11, on suspicion of inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old Sedgwick County boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSJex_0ddk4c7G00
Christin Covel (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

According to Tulsa station KTUL-TV , Tulsa police arrested Covel on Jan. 4. The school sent parents a letter stating she had been arrested.

Record number of new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 104 new hospitalizations

The Wichita Police Department told KSN the incidents that happened between 2018-2019, but the case was not reported until last month. A WPS USD 259 spokesperson said Covel was a teacher at Mead Middle School from 2015-2020. The spokesperson said Covel left on her own.

The Wichita/Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Child Unit investigated the case.

Covel’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Her bond is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Wichita man to be sentenced in 2019 Winfield homicide

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting that happened at Southwestern College in December of 2019.  The man, 25-year-old Deuntae Markham, has pled guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Gabriel J. Luna. Cowley County Attorney Larry Schwartz said that the charge of second […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Wichita man arrested on numerous drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was arrested in Jackson County on numerous drug-related charges on Wednesday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:52 p.m. a deputy stopped a 2005 Volvo G60 for a traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. 75. After investigating the vehicle, the deputy arrested one of its […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man arrested for Wednesday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened the night of Wednesday, Jan. 12, in south Wichita. The man, 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester, was arrested on suspicion of battery, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were dispatched around 6 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Garden City Sam’s Club

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are trying to find the man who stole a woman’s purse just before noon Thursday, outside Sam’s Club, 3010 Larue Road, in Garden City. The woman was parked in the loading and unloading zone at the store when a man walked up to her vehicle, pointed a gun at […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Army offers reward in Fort Riley woman’s killing last fall

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of a Fort Riley woman last fall. The CID is seeking information on the death of 22-year-old Enfinnity Latania Hayes of Pensacola, Florida. Hayes was a new […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita police officer to lead WSU police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former member of the Wichita Police Department (WPD) is the new police chief at Wichita State University (WSU). Guy Schroeder, a captain of the WSU Police Department, has been chosen to head the department. Schroeder served as the interim chief since Sept. 5, after replacing Chief Rodney Clark. Chief Schroeder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Argument in south Wichita leads to one person shot, another injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An argument that happened in south Wichita Wednesday led to one person getting shot, and another person being injured. According to the Wichita Police Department, 911 received a call around 6 p.m. for a shooting in the 1800 block of S Greenwood. Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found a 35-year-old […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Police#Ksnw#Wichita Public Schools#Edison Preparatory School#Ktul Tv#Wps#Mead Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Fort Riley murder case sees new $25,000 reward offered

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators have now posted a cash reward Wednesday to find who robbed, shot and killed a woman near Fort Riley. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering $25,000 for any information related to the Oct. 3, 2021, murder of Enfinnity Latania Hayes at […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

January 13: AMBER Alert Awareness Day

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Today, January 13th, is AMBER Alert Awareness Day. AMBER stands for “America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response,” As well as the first name of Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered in Arlington, Texas, in 1996. The system is used to enlist the public’s help in locating a missing […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Fiery crash in Barton County leaves man dead

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Barton County, Kansas has left a man dead. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were dispatched on Thursday, Jan. 14 around 12:20 p.m. to a car crash at the intersection of Northeast 130 Avenue and NE 70th Road. According to the BCSO, the reporting […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County faces COVID-19 rapid tests shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, you will need to prepare to be patient and pay up. Most available tests in the area take 72 hours for results and will most likely cost you. “At this point, I don’t know where someone can go and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy