Former Wichita teacher charged with child sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) — A former Wichita Public Schools (WPS) teacher was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 12, with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of unlawful sexual relations.

Christin Covel was arrested in Tulsa on Jan. 4, where she is currently a math teacher at Edison Preparatory School. She was transported back to Wichita on Tuesday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 11, on suspicion of inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old Sedgwick County boy.

Christin Covel (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

According to Tulsa station KTUL-TV , Tulsa police arrested Covel on Jan. 4. The school sent parents a letter stating she had been arrested.

The Wichita Police Department told KSN the incidents that happened between 2018-2019, but the case was not reported until last month. A WPS USD 259 spokesperson said Covel was a teacher at Mead Middle School from 2015-2020. The spokesperson said Covel left on her own.

The Wichita/Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Child Unit investigated the case.

Covel’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Her bond is set at $150,000.

