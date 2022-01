When does a garage become a separate dwelling unit from the house it serves?. That was the question the Town of Saugerties Planning Board had to answer at its meeting on December 21. Douglas and Joyce Brayton of Main Street in Malden, plan to convert what is now their garage to living quarters and sell their house. In response to a question, surveyor Dan McCarthy explained that the intention is to renovate the garage to living space and to sell the house. One question, does the garage, which would normally be an accessory to the house, become a prime use? Does that fit the legal definitions? The intention is to sell the house and convert the garage to a prime residence, McCarthy said. There is a shed that is used only for storage on the property as well, he said.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO