World number one Jon Rahm fired a course record-equalling 12-under par 61 to grab a share of the third-round lead alongside Cameron Smith in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions on Saturday. Rahm, who started the day three behind Smith, matched the course record set just hours earlier by Justin Thomas on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. He finally caught Australia's Smith on the final hole, Smith posting a nine-under par 64 as the leading duo finished 54-holes on 26-under 193. They were five shots in front of American Daniel Berger, who closed with five straight birdies in a seven-under 66 for 198.

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO