NEW SURVEY FROM BAUSCH + LOMB AND GLAUCOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION REVEALS EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT OF HYPEREMIA ON GLAUCOMA PATIENTS

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.

SKIN CARE ・ 17 DAYS AGO