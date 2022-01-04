ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

West Linn-Wilsonville, Lake Oswego schools not halting extracurriculars

By Mia Ryder-Marks
 5 days ago

Lake Oswego will tweak athletic protocols for competitions, while WL-WV has no changes planned yet after new state guidance.

Following new guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities and the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Oswego School District updated its safety protocols for ongoing athletic competitions. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is not considering major changes to its operations — for now.

On Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority released a school health advisory recommending districts temporarily halt extracurricular activities or implement additional safety measures that are practiced during the school day, like social distancing and face coverings.

The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board will meet Monday, Jan. 10, and district Communications Director Andrew Kilstrom said at this time the state's new advisory is not included on the agenda. But this could change.

"We are not considering (halting extracurriculars) at this time," said Kilstrom.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Lake Oswego School District will make slight changes to athletic competitions. Athletes competing in games hosted in school's gymnasiums will be allotted four tickets for spectators. No other audience members, including pep bands, will be permitted inside the gymnasiums. However, games will be live streamed.

Concessions will be suspended.

For swim meets in the LOSD pools, only home team senior athletes will be allotted two tickets for spectators. The meets will be live streamed.

No spectators will be permitted at the upcoming cheer and dance competitions hosted in LOSD facilities.

"LOSD will continue to monitor and evaluate protocols for its school-sponsored extracurricular activities every two weeks. Some events that can be postponed, such as high school dances and performing arts events, are being rescheduled for later this winter," said Superintendent Jennifer Schiele in a letter to the community Tuesday evening.

The state advisory is intended to lift after Jan. 31, but may be updated or extended. Current data from Oregon Health and Science University shows that the state will likely experience a significant uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, beginning in January and continuing through February.

"As Oregon fully experiences the impacts of the Omicron variant over the next several weeks, student access to in-person instruction is under serious threat," the agencies said in the advisory. "While early data indicate that the Omicron variant may result in less severe disease than previous variants, it is increasingly clear that the Omicron variant spreads much more quickly and easily than all previous variants."

In the joint statement, the agencies warned districts that extracurricular activities pose a large risk for the "rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning." The use of diagnostic testing, vaccinations and boosters was also recommended if group activities continued.

The OHA and ODE urged school districts to partner with health care providers to offer vaccine clinics and encourage eligible students to get their shots. The WL-WV school district has meetings scheduled with Clackamas County Public Health later this week and will listen to their guidance about continuing school as omicron cases increase.

Courtney Vaughn contributed reporting to this article.

Portland Tribune

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways. Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: Clackamette Cove provides ideal site for Native honors

Gary Alan Spanovich: New park should memorialize 88 surviving members of the Clackamas tribe who were relocated to a reservationI have collaborated with Native American tribes over the last 25 years; I once did a transportation plan for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. The Walker River Paiute Tribe flew me down to Schurz, Nevada, 25 times and I donated my time to help them build a Wovoka Ghost Dance & Peace Center with my colleague Raymond Hoferer. We appeared before the Tribal Council one evening and Raymond was given the title, "Ghost Dance Emissary." He was to bring...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County COVID-19 cases surge to new peak

Highly transmissible omicron variant likely to strain hospital capacity in coming weeks, health officials say. COVID-19's omicron variant continues its fast spread worldwide as Clackamas County reaches its highest case count since March 2020, and local health officials say the surge may cause temporary disruptions to regular services and daily activities.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland auditor dings firefighter for washing his car.

Firefighter union pushes back against criticism over what they say is a routine practice.A months-long investigation by the Portland Auditor's Office has reached a conclusion following a fraud tip last summer: that a firefighter wasted taxpayer resources by washing his personal vehicle with city water while on the clock. The audit report comes as a surprise to Portland firefighters. "I just don't understand why the auditor would even address this issue," said Isaac McLennan, who has been with Portland Fire Bureau for 20 years and is president of the Portland Fire Fighters' Association, IAFF Local 43 — the union representing them. "This is a longstanding practice. This is something that's been entrenched in our culture since automobiles and water existed together." The investigation involved matching the firefighter's work schedule and personal vehicle to the description in the tip, as well as asking the firefighter if he washed his personal vehicle with city water. He said yes. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

City briefs: State clarifies hospital contested hearing process

In other new, the Wilsonville rotary sets date for Heart of Gold Dinner and Auction. Oregon department clarifies contested hearing process. Now that Legacy Health has requested a contested hearing over the Oregon Health Authority's proposed approval of Universal Health Services' request to build a psychiatric hospital in north Wilsonville, the Oregon Office of Administrative Hearings will oversee the hearing process.
WILSONVILLE, OR
