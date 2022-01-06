Real Salt Lake strikes deal with new owners, David Blitzer and Ryan Smith

WEDNESDAY 1/5/22 1:34 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As it turns out, Real Salt Lake will now have multiple owners, one of which is already very well known in the Utah sports industry.

An official press release from Real Salt Lake has confirmed both David Blitzer and Ryan Smith will now co-own the MLS team on Wednesday.

Smith also most known for owning the Utah Jazz, will add RSL to his expanding portfolio to Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) which also owns Vivint Arena, Rio Tinto Stadium, the NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars, Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), management of the Salt Lake Bees, the Zone Sports Radio, and other Utah-centric business ventures.

Co-owner David Blitzer also holds ownership of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, along with a sprawling sports portfolio. The percentage share of ownership between each party has not been released.

Blitzer and SEG will become the third ownership group in the club’s history, acquiring the assets from previous owner Dell Loy Hansen and club founder Dave Checketts.

“My wife Ashley and I are 100% committed to the State of Utah. As my partners and I looked to expand SEG, it was clear that Real Salt Lake is an amazing asset for Utah, exemplifies the way we want to invest and be involved here, and David Blitzer is the perfect partner,” said Ryan Smith. “David has world-class soccer experience, is a person of integrity, and has a strong commitment to elevate the organizations and communities he is invested in. There is an incredible soccer community here in Utah from youth and outreach programs to the passionate RSL supporters and fans. We look forward to continuing to work with the region and state to do big things with professional sports.”

WEDNESDAY 1/5/22 12:31 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Real Salt Lake has reportedly cemented a deal with a new owner on Wednesday, according to Sportico.

A group led by David Blizter, who also co-owns Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils will purchase MLS club Real Salt Lake for almost $400 million dollars.

The deal is still finalizing but sources say the deal could be officially announced sometime this week.

Arctos Sports Partners, a private equity firm with investments throughout multiple leagues will also be involved in the new acquisition.

Blizter will assume the position of controlling owner in the agreement which also includes USL’s Real Monarchs, Rio Tinto Stadium and a nearby training complex.

Blitzer currently has a portfolio that spans many sports franchises and is on the brink of becoming a major investor in all five major U.S. leagues. Blizter also has holdings in other soccer leagues including English Premier League club Crystal Palace, the Bundesliga’s FC Augsburg and Belgium’s Waasland-Beveren.

RSL has not had an owner since 2020, when previous owner Dell Loy Hansen was accused of racist behavior, according to Sportico.

