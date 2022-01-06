ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They're never coming back': Eight kids among 12 dead in US house fire

By Agnes BUN and Ed JONES, Ed JONES, Kenan AUGEARD
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Firefighters work the scene of a deadly fire on January 5, 2022, in the Philadelphia area of Fairmount /AFP

Jacuita Purifoy lost ten family members when a fire tore through a converted three-story house in Philadelphia Wednesday, killing 12 people in one of the United States' deadliest residential infernos in recent years.

"My sisters and my nephews and my nieces are gone. They are never coming back again," the 37-year-old told AFP outside a nearby elementary school where families of victims were consoling each other.

The Philadelphia mayor's office said that 12 people, including eight children, were killed in the blaze, revising an earlier toll of 13 victims.

Purifoy lost seven younger relatives, the youngest of whom was just one year old.

Relatives and family members watch as emergency services work at the scene of a deadly fire on January 5, 2022, in Philadelphia /AFP

Three of Purifoy's sisters also died in the fire, which happened just before sunrise in public housing in the eastern US city's popular museum district of Fairmount.

"I am in shock. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to say," said Purifoy.

"They was somebody who was supposed to continue life and die of old age, not from stuff that could have been avoided."

Officials said eight people escaped the flames, while another two were hospitalized, one of who was a five-year-old nephew of Purifoy.

"Everybody is gone except for one child," she said.

"He don't know what's going on. He wants his mom, he wants his dad, he wants his sisters, he wants his cousins, he wants everybody that he had lived with for the past five years.

Map locating deadly fire in public housing apartments in the US city of Philadelphia /AFP

"He don't know what's going on, because he's still a child," Purifoy added.

At the Bache-Martin Elementary School, a block away from the site of the disaster, a Salvation Army truck handed out supplies to relatives.

Purifoy rubbed the back of her sister Qaadira, who wept as she tried to keep out the cold with a Salvation Army blanket.

Near the burnt building, a local laid a white rose on the ground under police tape.

- Investigation -

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way," Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters earlier Wednesday.

A single rose lies in the street near the scene of a deadly fire on January 5, 2022 in Philadelphia /AFP

Philadelphia Fire Department deputy commissioner Craig Murphy said the fire was the worst he had seen in 35 years on the job.

He added it was too early to say what caused the blaze, but that his department was investigating.

"It's not necessarily considered suspicious, but we have all hands on deck because of the magnitude of this fire," he told reporters.

"We're in the process of investigating this to the highest level that we can. We're incorporating all of our resources."

He said that there were four smoke detectors in the building, but none of them had been operating.

The building is owned by Philadelphia's public housing authority (PHA), which said the detectors had last been inspected in May 2021 and "were operating properly at that time."

Officers found 'heavy fire' coming from the second floor of the three-story rowhouse when they arrived /AFP

"This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA," CEO Kelvin Jeremiah said in a statement.

Officers found "heavy fire" coming from the second floor of the three-story row house when they arrived at 6:40 am (1140 GMT), and took almost one hour to get it under control, the fire department said.

About 26 people had been living in the building, eight on the first floor and 18 across the second and third floors, according to Murphy.

- 'Tragedy' -

It wasn't clear how many people were in the building during the fire.

"Obviously the tragedy happened and we all mourn for it. But we can't make judgment on the number of people in the house," said Kenney.

Relatives and family members gather near the scene of a deadly fire on January 5, 2022 in Philadelphia /AFP

The three-story home had been converted into two apartments, according to police quoted in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The residential area is just a few blocks' walk from the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum.

"It's a great tragedy for our neighborhood," Ruslan Boroviy, a priest at the nearby Saint Nicolas Ukrainian Catholic Church, told AFP.

The death toll was almost double that of a fire in Philadelphia in 2008, when seven immigrants died after a kerosene heater exploded in a three-story brick complex.

Purifoy, whose father died recently, said her family was always close.

"We was together regardless of the family functions," she said. "We always stayed together. We stuck together because we was a family."

