Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

By Us Weekly Staff
 3 days ago
Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling.

The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia native appeared in nine Super Bowls during his career — winning once as a player and once as an assistant coach.

As one of the winningest coaches in the league’s history, his loss was felt near and far. “The football world lost a heckuva coach and man today in Dan Reeves,” former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway said in a statement on January 1. “Dan was a winner and I owe a lot to him. My heart goes out to Pam and the entire Reeves family.”

One day later, the Christian music industry lost a beloved musician Jay Weaver. His former Big Daddy Weave bandmate and brother, Mike Weaver, confirmed his passing following COVID-19 complications. Jay was 42.

“Thank you so much for all your prayers for my brother,” Mike said in a statement on January 2, after Jay was hospitalized with the virus a few days prior. “You have walked with him through a huge fight, and I’m so sorry to bring this news but I’m also excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19 on top of everything else that he already had going on.”

He continued: “The Lord used [Jay] in such a might way out on the road for so many years … I believe even though COVID may have taken his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him. My heart’s broke for my family, but we all just really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much for so long.”

On January 5, the Korean film world mourned the death of a young star in Kim Mi-soo, who passed away at age 29.

“Kim suddenly left us on January 5,” the late performer’s agency, Landscape Entertainment, said in a statement translated by the publication Korea JoongAng Daily. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

Scroll down to see Us’ tribute to the celebrities who died in 2022:

Comments / 53

Thomas Barrett
01-08

To bad they would rather honor Hollywood types then Real Heroes like Firefighters, EMT's, Law-Enforcement and Military, rather than the Flakes of Hollywood and Criminals that get killed for ignorance and noncompliance with Lawful Orders!

Reply(16)
42
Patricia Harris
03-06

Let's concentrate all the veterans we lost due to suicide this year or more as well as The police officers who died in the Line Of Duty who gives a c*** about Hollywood They are no better than the rest of us they put their pants on just like you and I do one leg at a time

Reply(2)
18
Valkyrie72
03-06

Not far enough I not the year to be honoring the 2022 deaths. There are very few celebrities I even care about or want to hear about anymore. As posted earlier on, EMTS, firefighters, out valiant military, or why not the hundreds of thousands who perished from “Covid” flu, or the vaccine? List deaths that matter and actually mean something to us.

Reply
15
