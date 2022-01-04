ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway Rogue ST Max drivers

By David Dusek
 5 days ago
David Dusek/Golfweek

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max drivers

Price: $549.99 (at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White and Project X Cypher shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: Titanium body and face with carbon-fiber crown and sole pieces along with internal tungsten weight

Available: Feb. 18

When it comes to drivers, every golfer, regardless of ability, is looking for two things: more ball speed and more stability. Increasing ball speed can lead to more distance, and extra stability means that the shots you hit outside the ideal hitting area fly straighter and farther.

To achieve those in its new Rogue ST Max drivers, Callaway is introducing a new technology and enhancing others.

Faster faces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdSVL_0ddbE6TN00
The faces of the Rogue ST drivers vary by loft and club type. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The ST stands for speed tuned, and to help create more speed, every driver’s face is made in a unique way. Callaway feeds supercomputers a series of parameters and information based on the type of golfer they have in mind, then uses artificial intelligence to create the most efficient and best-performing face designs possible. The result is rolls, ridges and valleys in seemingly random locations on the inside-facing side of the hitting area. But the designs are not random, with each. The result of thousands of simulated shots using thousands of face designs. Working together, the thicker and thinner areas allow a larger portion of the face to maximize flex at impact. Callaway creates a different face for each loft version of the four Rogue ST Max drivers.

Inside each head, Callaway added an updated version of its Speed Tuned Jailbreak Speed Frame. It is a structure that connects the sole and crown of the club behind the hitting area. It looks like a door and stiffens the head to prevent it from deforming as the face strikes the ball. Instead of energy being wasted, it is transferred back to the ball for more distance. Callaway has used Speed Frames in the past, but this one is closer to the face and uses straighter, firmer internal bars to help it perform better.

Shifting the CG using tungsten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9bAy_0ddbE6TN00
The Rogue ST Max drivers all feature a lightweight carbon fiber crown. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Looking down in the address position, golfers will see a large, matte-black, carbon-fiber crown and a larger head shape from face to back than most Callaway drivers. That extra space allowed Callaway drivers to increase the moment of inertia by adding something new. The Tungsten Speed Cartridge is a large weight in the back of the head that is affixed in a thermoplastic polyurethane sleeve and held under a copper-toned aluminum cap using a pair of screws.

The key feature of the Tungsten Speed Cartridge is it positions extra mass, up to 23 grams, as far back and down as possible. On off-center hits, the added weight helps keep the face square and moving forward through impact, so shots struck outside the sweet spot fly straighter and maintain more ball speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug8Ab_0ddbE6TN00
The Callaway Rogue ST Tungsten Speed Cartridge. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

While each Rogue ST driver comes standard with an adjustable hosel to allow players and fitters to decrease the loft by 1 degree or increase it by as many as 2 degrees, Callaway is releasing four different Rogue ST models to ensure one fits every type of golfer.

Rogue ST Max

The model Callaway believes will be ideal for the most players is the Rogue ST Max (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees). It has the highest moment of inertia and a slight draw bias. Compared to last season’s Epic Max, it produces 250 rpm less spin and 1 mph more ball speed, and its increased stability results in 11-percent tighter dispersion.

Rogue Max LS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svT07_0ddbE6TN00
Callaway Rogue Max LS driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek(

The Rogue Max LS (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees) is unique because it is designed to have a very high moment of inertia while creating less spin. Typically, low-spin drivers sacrifice some moment of inertia and stability by shifting the center of gravity forward, which reduces spin. However, the Rogue Max LS is designed with an A.I. face that reduces spin, so Callaway could create a club that produces a lower flight while keeping weight back and maintaining stability.

Rogue ST Max D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkCpa_0ddbE6TN00
Callaway Rogue ST Max D driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Rogue ST Max D (9 and 10.5 degrees) has the most draw bias of the four Rogue ST drivers. In addition to the Tungsten Speed Cartridge, it has an extra weight screw in the heel section of the sole to help golfers rotate and close the face through the impact area. While it has the high moment of inertia that all the Rogue ST drivers feature, the two weights create a more considerable right-to-left bias than last season’s Epic Max with its moveable weight shifted into the heel.

Rogue ST Max Triple Diamond LS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYZ48_0ddbE6TN00
Callaway Rogue ST Max LS Triple Diamond driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Those three clubs are 460-cubic-centimeter designs. A fourth model, the Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (9 and 10.5 degrees), has a smaller, 450-cubic-centimeter head designed for elite golfers who want more maneuverability. The Triple Diamond, which has a weight screw in the front-middle portion of the sole, is the lowest-spinning Rogue ST, and it has a slight fade bias, which is a ball flight favored by many of the biggest hitters.

