Callaway Rogue ST Max hybrids

By David Dusek
 5 days ago
Callaway Golf

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max hybrids

Price: $279.99 (at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s) each with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts and Callaway Universal grips.

Specs: 455 stainless steel cup face with internal tungsten weight

Available: Feb. 18

Most golf club designers will tell you that, aside from highly skilled players, no one should use a 3-iron and most golfers would probably benefit from ditching their 4-iron, too. As more and more golfers are custom fit, game-improvement sets are commonly starting with a 5-iron. Instead of swinging tough-to-hit long irons, hybrids are now the go-to clubs for most players.

For 2022, Callaway has a new family of hybrids called Rogue ST Max that the company said are the longest, most forgiving hybrids it has ever produced.

A.I. cup face design

Callaway ST Max hybrids each feature a computer-created cup face. (Callaway)

Callaway gave the Rogue ST hybrids a full-length 455 stainless steel cup face to increase ball speed and performance across the hitting area. Instead of being a flat piece of metal welded to the body, the face extends and wraps over the topline, the toe and the leading edge to broaden the sweet spot.

Callaway also designed each face differently based on its loft using artificial intelligence. After running thousands of simulations, Callaway’s computer systems determined the ideal pattern for each club, so they are all subtly different with seemingly random thicker and thinner areas.

Jailbreak and tungsten

For several seasons, Callaway has added a Jailbreak system to hybrids. It started as a pair of internal bars that connected the sole and crown to stiffen the club’s body and help return energy to the ball for more distance. For 2022, the Jailbreak system designed into the Rogue ST hybrids has been modified. Instead of using bars, Callaway added a pair of metal pieces like window frames in the heel and toe areas. The reason for this is hybrids are wide but much smaller than drivers and fairway woods, and Callaway said the updated Jailbreak ST system does a better job of stiffening the chassis. It also pushes some extra weight to the perimeter of the head to increase stability.

To help offset the weight of the hosel and push the center of gravity down and back, Callaway added an internal tungsten weight to the toe area of the sole. The weight, which goes up to 18 grams, varies by loft. Driving the center of gravity down and back helps encourage a higher launch and softer-landing shots.

There are four Rogue ST hybrid models. While none has an adjustable hosel, they are each offered in various lofts, so golfers should find their ideal long-iron replacement when working with a custom fitter.

Rogue ST Max

Callaway Rogue ST Max (Callaway)

The Rogue ST Max is an iron-style hybrid with a square-toe design. It was created with slightly stronger lofts for more ball speed. Callaway said the Rogue ST Max creates 1.5 mph more ball speed and 3.5 yards more distance than the Mavrik hybrid. It is available in 3H (18 degrees), 4H (20 degrees), 5H (23 degrees) and 6H (26 degrees) versions.

Rogue ST Pro

Callaway Rogue ST Pro hybrid. (Callaway)

The Rogue ST Pro is a fairway wood-style hybrid with a more-rounded face and lower profile. The Pro has a slightly flatter lie angle and a sole designed with more camber to improve turf interaction. It is available in 2H (18 degrees), 3H (20 degrees) and 4H (23 degrees) versions.

Rogue ST Max OS, OS Lite

Callaway Rogue ST Max OS hybrid (Callaway)

The Rogue ST Max OS and OS Lite hybrids were designed with a draw bias to help golfers who slice. They are the biggest Rogue ST hybrids, the most forgiving, and produce the highest-flying shots. The Max OS Lite is designed especially for slower-swinging players. It comes standard with a lighter shaft and less tungsten in the head to help players generate more clubhead speed. The Rogue ST Max OS is available as a 3H (19 degrees), 4H (21 degrees), 5H (24 degrees), 6H (27 degrees), 7H (30 degrees) and 8H (33 degrees). The Rogue ST Max OS Lite comes as a 3H (21 degrees), 4H (24 degrees), 5H (27 degrees), 6H (30 degrees), 7H (33 degrees) and 8H (36 degrees).

