Callaway Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue ST Pro irons

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
David Dusek/Golfweek

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue ST Pro irons

Price: Rogue ST Max – $999.99 (at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s) with True Temper Elevate MPH or Project X steel shafts and Callaway Universal grips; $1,099.99 with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts. Rogue ST Max OS – $999.99 steel; $1,099.99 graphite (at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s). Rogue ST Pro – $1,199.99 steel (at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s); $1,299.99 graphite (at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s).

Specs: Cast 450 stainless steel with internal tungsten weight and urethane microspheres

Available: Feb. 18

For 2022, Callaway’s new Rogue ST iron family uses new materials and improvements to established technologies to boost distance and forgiveness for a wide variety of golfers.

Computer-designed faces

The faces of each Rogue ST iron are designed using artificial intelligence (Callaway)

Callaway has used 17-4 stainless steel to create iron faces for several years, but the Rogue ST’s cup-face design is created using a high-strength 450 stainless steel. Callaway said it is a harder material, so the faces could be made thinner. The face of each iron also was created using artificial intelligence, with a supercomputer running thousands of simulations on different designs to learn which one produces the most ball speed for each iron. In other words, the cup face of the 5-iron is slightly different than the 8-iron, with each face designed to optimize the performance of each club.

Callaway said the combination of 450 stainless steel and the AI-designed cup face should create more ball speed, even on mis-hits.

Tungsten in the toe area lowers the CG location and pulls it into the center of the hitting area. (Callaway)

Behind the hitting area, Callaway added an internal tungsten weight to each head. The weight, which is positioned low and in the toe area, varies by club but goes up to 62 grams. It helps counteract the weight of the hosel, pull the ideal hitting area into the center of the face and drive the center of gravity down and back. That should encourage a higher launch and a steeper angle of descent for increased stopping power on the greens.

Enhanced feel and sound

To improve sound and feel, Callaway added urethane microspheres inside the head of each club. The urethane microspheres are tiny glass bubbles suspended in a soft material that Callaway has used in irons before, but the Rogue ST irons have more of them. In fact, instead of extending up to the third groove, the urethane microspheres now go up to the sixth groove to reduce excessive vibrations created by thin or mis-hit shots. The key is the urethane microspheres do not restrict the face from flexing, so while the sound and feel are improved, no ball speed is sacrificed.

The Rogue ST irons are being offered in four models:

Rogue ST Max

Callaway Rogue ST Max irons (Callaway)

This model will fit the widest variety of golfers and, Callaway said, will be the longest of the Rogue ST irons. The company said they produce 2.5 mph more ball speed than the Mavrik irons. This game-improvement club, designed for players looking for more distance and forgiveness, has moderate offset with looks in the address position that should instill confidence. This model has the strongest lofts and the most tungsten, so golfers should obtain more ball speed and still see shots fly on expected trajectories.

Rogue ST Max OS and Max OS Lite

Callaway Rogue ST Max OS irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

These clubs have a similar shape to the Rogue ST Max, but as you might guess, OS stands for oversized, so these clubs are larger and more forgiving. The Max OS Lite irons have lofts 3 degrees weaker than the lofts of the Rogue ST Max, meaning each club in the set has more loft. Combined with lighter shafts, they should help slower-swinging golfers get the ball up in the air more easily.

Rogue ST Pro

Callaway Rogue ST Pro irons (Callaway)

Designed for more accomplished golfers, the Pro model features a hollow-bodied construction to create more ball speed and distance. It has the thinnest topline, the narrowest sole and the least amount of offset. It is designed to be a better-player’s distance iron and be highly workable.

#Iron#Design#Lofts#Rogue St Pro#Project X Cypher Black#Mitsubishi Av Series Blue
