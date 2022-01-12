ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrest man for the January 2nd hit and run

By Abigail Jones
 15 hours ago

UPDATE, 1/7/22, 2:27 p.m.: Lafayette Police have arrested Justin Douglas Nini, 44, of Lafayette. Douglas has been charged one count of felony hit and run.

Nini was booked into the Lafayette Correctional Center with a bond of $150K.

After tragedy, Lafayette family asking for help burying woman hit by two cars while crossing street

ORIGINAL, 1/5/22, 6:59 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Through surveillance video located from the area, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has released further information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run fatality that occurred on January 2, 2022.

The vehicle is described as a 2013-2016 white Ford Fusion with right front-end damage.

Family pleads for closure after loved one is killed following a hit and run

According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred in the 2100 Block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Investigators were on the scene around 1:47 a.m. Sunday morning.

A female pedestrian, identified as Raven Charles, was attempting to cross the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling Southbound. Police confirm that the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling Southbound on the Evangeline Thruway.

The LPD Traffic division is actively investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

58-year-old man dies in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are seeking information about the city’s first homicide of the new year. Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robin Green says officers responded to the 400 block of Haig Street just before 1:00 a.m. Monday where they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot and wounded. The victim was transported […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
