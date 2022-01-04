ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanning continues building Oregon football staff

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Lanning adds to staff — Dan Lanning added to his Oregon coaching staff by announcing the hires of Carlos Locklyn to coach running backs and Drew Mehringer as tight ends coach, rounding out his offensive staff. Locklyn comes to Eugene from Western Kentucky, where as running backs coach he helped an offense that ranked second in the nation at 44.2 points per game. Mehringer was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at New Mexico this season. He was offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2016, at the age of 28.

According to a report by Bruce Feldman, Lanning will hire Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi as defensive coordinator. Lupoi has coached in the NFL the past four seasons. He was Alabama's defensive coordinator in 2018, the last of his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. He coached defensive line at Cal for five seasons and at Washington for two.

OSU wrestling postponement — Oregon State's Sunday, Jan. 9 trip to Philadelphia to take on Penn and Drexel has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Penn and Drexel programs.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

Blazers-Nets on Jan. 10 — The Portland Trail Blazers home game against the Brooklyn Nets has been rescheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10 at Moda Center. The game originally was to be played on December 23 but was postponed because Brooklyn didn't have the required eight players available. Tickets for the December 23 date will be honored on Jan. 10.

Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game.

OSU men postponed again — The Oregon State men's basketball game against Sacramento State on Monday was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon State program. This game was previously scheduled twice but postponed once for health and safety reasons and once because of travel challenges. Monday's postponement happened less than an hour before tipoff.

Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled.

The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern Colorado on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Viking women were to host Southern Utah on Thursday, Jan. 6 and to visit Northern Colorado on Monday, Jan. 10.

Pilot men won't play Thursday — The Portland Pilots men's basketball game scheduled Thursday at Loyola Marymount has been moved to Monday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. as the programs navigate through COVID protocols. Portland and BYU are working on rescheduling the postponed Jan. 1 game at the Chiles Center.

Oregon football — Dan Lanning's coaching staff grew by two on Monday as he announced the additions of Junior Adams as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator and Joe Lorig as special teams coordinator and nickel backs coach.

Adams comes to Oregon after three seasons at rival Washington. Among the highlights of his career was recruiting and developing Cooper Kupp, now starring with the Los Angeles Rams, during five seasons at Eastern Washington.

The special teams coordinator at Penn State the previous three seasons, Lorig began his coaching career in 1997 at Western Oregon, where he played cornerback.

To date, Lanning has announced these staff members in addition to Adams and Lorig: offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, co defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and associate head coach and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Pac-12 honors — Oregon guard Will Richardson was named men's basketball player of the week and Oregon State forward Glen Taylor Jr. named the men's basketball freshman of the week by the Pac-12.

Seahawks on FOX — The NFL on Monday announced that the Seattle Seahawks Jan. 9 game at Arizona will be televised by FOX. The game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. This decision means Portland-area fans will need to find alternate ways to watch the more meaningful game between the Rams and 49ers which is also a FOX afternoon game.

Seattle is out of the playoffs and Arizona is in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the 49ers must beat the Rams, or have the Saints lose to Atlanta, to qualify for the playoffs.

Fortunately, the Chargers-Raiders showdown with a playoff berth on the line is the 5:20 p.m. game on NBC.

OSU baseball — Ryan Gorton, who played at Oregon State as both a position player and pitcher from 2009-2012, is returning to the Beavers' program as its director of operations.

allsportstucson.com

Tucson High pitcher Troy Iturralde passed away Thursday morning

Tucson High junior Troy Iturralde passed away Thursday morning according to a post from Western Little League. Iturralde was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer in April and the cancer had already spread to his liver. The community came together to help provide financial and spiritual relief for the family...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
ESPN

Sources: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to interview for Jacksonville Jaguars head-coaching job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Friday, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Leftwich is in his third season with the Bucs and head coach Bruce Arians and in his second season working with quarterback Tom Brady. Leftwich also was Arians' offensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
NFL
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LS announces plans to return for 7th season in 2022

Ohio State’s special teams unit is getting a veteran piece back for one final ride in 2022. Bradley Robinson, a long-snapper for the Buckeyes, announced on Twitter that he is returning to Columbus. Robinson began his career at Michigan State in 2016 but landed with Ohio State in 2017 and won the starting long-snapper job in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lake Oswego, OR
