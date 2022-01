PBS Masterpiece and ViacomCBS UK’s Channel 5 have shown faith in All Creatures Great and Small with a rare double season order. Lead writer and exec Ben Vanstone had already all but confirmed a third run but the commitment to a seven-episode fourth is demonstrative of the success of the reboot of the 1980s UK hit, which has achieved killer ratings on both sides of the Atlantic. The first season of the James Herriot adaptation attracted 10M U.S. viewers while, in the UK, episodes regularly consolidate above the 5M mark and the drama has helped establish Channel 5 as a creative force, most...

