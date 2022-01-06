ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: New suit, new hair, same lies – welcome back to Prime Minister’s Questions

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlUdK_0ddZBCsR00

New suit. New hair. Same lies. Well, not the same ones actually. There were new lies too. There always are. Whatever the subject, whatever the question, the prime minister will find a way to lie about it.

At this point it would be apposite simply to rename the weekly House of Commons sessions “Prime Minister’s Lies”, if only for the acronym. What did you do this week? PMSL at PMLs. It is the only psychological coping strategy.

Angela Rayner had to stand in for Keir Starmer , who – 24 hours after his most recent relaunch –has tested positive for Covid and has had to self-isolate for what is understood to be the eighty-eighth time.

Starmer rules the Labour Party in much the same fashion as King John VI of Portugal, when the royal court was formally transferred to Rio de Janeiro; the only difference being Starmer’s Rio de Janeiro is his upstairs back bedroom.

Anyway, back to the lies. Angela Rayner had the temerity to tell the prime minister he had claimed, in October, that fears about inflation were “unfounded.” “I said no such thing,” he replied.

The world moves pretty fast, these days. So naturally, by the time he had sat down, the clip of him saying this exact thing, in a television interview on Sky News, had resurfaced. “People have been worried about inflation for a very long time, and those fears have been unfounded,” Johnson said then.

So, you know, just another one to add to the ledger there. Another blatant lie, breezily told at the despatch box of the House of Commons.

Not that long ago, the Labour MP Dawn Butler got into a tremendous amount of bother for calling Boris Johnson a liar in the House of Commons and refusing to withdraw the remark, arguing that to withdraw it would be to tell a lie herself. Everything, in the end, must be degraded to Johnson’s level.

Rayner also asked him about rising energy bills, and specifically his promise, made in the EU referendum campaign, that “energy bills will be lower.” He said this in a column in The Sun newspaper, featuring not only his byline but also a little graphic of him dressed up as a musketeer.

This was also raised at the Downing Street press conference on Tuesday night. Johnson’s answer, frankly, a lie for the ages. Not a blatant lie, but a misrepresentation so ridiculous as to be far worse.

The promise, made in 2016, that energy bills would be lower was, of course, itself a lie, in the sense that it was a promise that could never, ever be kept. But underlying it was a vague truth – that the EU does not allow member states to charge less than 5 per cent VAT on fuel bills, and outside the EU the government could scrap this charge.

Leave won that vote, you may recall, and five years later, the man who wrote, very clearly, that “energy bills will be lower” is now the prime minister; there’s an unprecedented energy crisis and he’s not done the thing he said he would do.

Having been so hopelessly exposed, Johnson’s only response is to blame Remainers. He claimed on Tuesday night that it is “paradoxical” for anyone who voted to remain to expect Johnson to keep the promises he made. He told Rayner the same. That expecting him to do what he said he would do and cut VAT on fuel, was “effrontery”, it was “bare-faced cheek”.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

He made a promise on Brexit . He won. He’s now the prime minister. He’s broken it and, in his golden-wallpapered world of lies and absolutely nowhere else, this is, apparently, evidence that “Labour can’t be trusted on Brexit”.

And this, yet again, is the remarkable thing. Why isn’t he any better at this lying business? Having told as many as he has, for as long as he has, can he not see that he really can’t get away with claiming that his own lies are proof that someone else can’t be trusted?

And the answer is no. He can’t. And it’s why his party, and his country, have very clearly seen through him, as everybody who’s ever known him does in the end. The precise circumstances and the intricate details might not be clear just yet, but the outcome will be the same. It will end as it has done every other time before – with Johnson kicked out of the house.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Dominic Cummings is still trying to get rid of the prime minister

Dominic Cummings, who modestly tells us that he only ever wanted to be called “assistant to the prime minister”, has resumed his attempt to force his former boss from office. He won’t succeed this time, either – but he may get him in the end.He tried to bring Boris Johnson down in May last year, when he gave evidence for seven hours to the health and science select committees. It was an attempt to hold the public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic in a single day on terms as unfavourable to Johnson as possible.It failed miserably because,...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Nothing untoward’ about Boris Johnson discussing policy with Tory donor who paid for his flat refurb, minister says

There is "nothing untoward" about Boris Johnson discussing policy with a Tory donor who pair for his flat refurb, a government minister has said. Labour has called for a new standards commissioner investigation into the prime minister after text messages emerged between him and Lord Brownlow.The conversations show the PM called parts of his Downing Street residence a “tip” and promised to look into the donor's proposal for a "great exhibition" while negotiating payments for the refurb.Mr Johnson on Thursday apologised for not giving the texts to his independent ethics advisor during the course of a previous probe – as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM makes ‘humble, sincere apology’ over failing to reveal flat refurb messages

Boris Johnson has apologised after his ministerial standards adviser condemned his failure to disclose messages he exchanged with a Tory peer over the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.In a letter, the prime minister said he was “sorry that the Office of Independent Adviser has been put in this position” and that he could “only repeat the humble and sincere apology” he had already offered Lord Geidt.Mr Johnson said he did not have access to his previous mobile phone, from which the messages had been sent, and “did not recall the message exchange”.But he said: “A...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demands answers over PM’s ‘Great Exhibition 2’ promise to Tory donor

Boris Johnson is facing new questions over his apparent support for a “great exhibition” plan backed by a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Whatsapp messages released on Thursday showed the Prime Minister discussed the proposal with Lord Brownlow while at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 revamp of his official residence.Downing Street said the proposal for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” was not taken forward although the Government is going ahead with Festival UK which was first announced in 2018.However ministerial records show that just two months after Mr Johnson’s...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson wrongly denies saying there was no need to fear soaring inflation

Boris Johnson has wrongly denied saying there was no need to worry about soaring inflation, despite saying fears were “unfounded” just 3 months ago.The prime minister was urged to correct the record when it was pointed out that his claim was untrue, but declined to do so in the House of Commons.The controversy blew up when Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of getting it “so wrong” when, in October, he dismissed fears that prices are on the rise.Interviewed on Sky News, he was asked “are you worried about inflation?” but insisted he was focused instead on prospects...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson in fresh sleaze row over ‘Great Exhibition 2’ plan of Tory donor funding lavish flat refit

Boris Johnson is facing fresh sleaze allegations after appearing to back a plan for a new “Great Exhibition” put forward by the Tory donor who funded his luxury flat redecorations.The prime minister told Lord Brownlow he was “on the great exhibition plan” in a WhatsApp message in which he described his Downing Street rooms as “a bit of a tip” – and pleaded for more money.Two months later, the donor joined a meeting with the culture secretary “to discuss plans for Great Exhibition 2.0” – a showcase of British innovation later renamed “Festival UK” – a government document revealed.The...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson flat investigation: A timeline of scandal over Downing Street refurb

Boris Johnson is facing renewed criticism over the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment after his own ethics adviser condemned the “extraordinary” failure to hand over key messages during his investigation.The prime minister offered a “humble and sincere apology” to Lord Geidt – blaming a new mobile phone number for his failure to recall his exchange with Tory donor who offered to pay for the work.So what exactly do we know about the messages, the funding arrangements behind the refurb, and the various attempts to get to the bottom of the row? The Independent took a closer look at the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘told he will not face new inquiry into Downing Street flat refurbishment’

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to escape a further investigation into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone, who oversees the code of conduct and rules for MPs, is said to have decided not to open another inquiry into the controversy following two previous probes by the Electoral Commission and Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests.No 10 was informed of her decision this week, according to the Sunday Telegraph.Senior Conservatives were fearful an investigation from Ms Stone could have lead the prime minister being suspended from Commons if he had been found guilty...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#The Labour Party#The Royal Court#Sky News#The House Of Commons#Eu
Shropshire Star

Starmer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

Sir Keir Starmer has pulled out of his Commons showdown with Boris Johnson. Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has tested positive for coronavirus a day after a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future. Sir Keir will miss Prime Minister’s Questions, with deputy leader, Angela Rayner, stepping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
The Independent

Travel testing: What are the new rules after latest government update?

Test requirements have been eased for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK – reverting to the situation that prevailed for five weeks in late 2021.The removal of the pre-departure test requirement reduces cost and complexity for international arrivals, and has increased confidence among prospective travellers.For double-jabbed travellers the post-arrival test remains in place, but a cheap and fast lateral flow device can be used – with no requirement to self-isolate until a negative result is received.Travellers who are currently self-isolating must continue in quarantine until they get a negative result.Testing and self-isolation rules for unvaccinated travellers have not changed.On top...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Voices: The outcome of the next election could hinge on how parties plan to save the NHS

It may be that the NHS will escape being overwhelmed, again, in that it will pass the test set by Sajid Javid, the health secretary, of being able to treat children injured in car crashes. But that is a low bar, and no one can doubt that the health service remains in a parlous state.Even in the optimistic scenario in which further waves of coronavirus are manageable, the more serious problem over the next two years could be that the NHS simply fails to provide the basic level of care that people expect. Waiting lists are longer than ever, people...
HEALTH
The Independent

Lateral flow tests to stay free says minister amid reports they may be limited

Lateral flow tests will remain free, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted amid criticism of suggestions they could be scaled back despite soaring coronavirus cases.The Cabinet minister said he is “puzzled” by a report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed as they are limited to high-risk settings and for people with symptoms.But he indicated support for reducing the isolation period from seven days to five, if it can be done safely, in order to reduce staffing pressures on the NHS and businesses.The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would make the announcement on scaling back tests...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: Labour’s young members hold the key to the party’s future

As the exit polls of the 2019 general election flashed up on our television screens, signalling an abysmal defeat for Labour, a row ensued over on ITV. The former Labour home secretary Alan Johnson scolded veteran left-wing activist Jon Lansman for the party’s demise by telling him; “Go back to your student politics”. The remark eventually spelled the introduction of a new image for Labour, one that was cemented in Keir Starmer’s “contract” with voters this week.A surge in younger voters coming out for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour in 2019 was a defining moment. That year, 62 per cent of 18–24-year-olds...
POLITICS
The Independent

Education Secretary backs reduction of isolation period to five days

Nadhim Zahawi has become the first Government Minister to publicly support the reduction of the Covid isolation period from seven to five days, which he said would be “more helpful”.Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Education Secretary said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have said they want to review it, so we will stick to seven days but if they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”Mr Zahawi also told the paper he believes the UK is “witnessing the transition of the virus from...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy