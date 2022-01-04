ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Volunteers needed for shigella inpatient research study

By Hub staff report
jhu.edu
 5 days ago

The Johns Hopkins Center for Immunization Research is looking for healthy volunteers to participate in an inpatient shigella challenge study....

hub.jhu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
jhu.edu

Healthy participants needed for dengue oral dose study

The Johns Hopkins Center for Immunization Research is looking for healthy volunteers to participate in an outpatient/inpatient oral dosing study to protect against dengue virus. If you are between the ages of 18 and 50, you may be eligible to participate. The study is three months long and requires the following:
SCIENCE
jhu.edu

Participants needed for inpatient Zika virus study

The Johns Hopkins Center for Immunization Research is looking for healthy volunteers to participate in an inpatient Zika investigational vaccine study. If you are a female between the ages of 18 and 40, you may be eligible to participate. The study is six months long and requires the following:. 2-3...
SCIENCE
jhu.edu

People 65 and older needed for Shingrix/flu outpatient study

The Johns Hopkins Center for Immunization Research is looking for healthy volunteers to participate in an outpatient Shingrix/flu vaccine study. If you are 65 or older you may be eligible to participate. The study is 3.5 months long and requires the following:. one phone screening. two vaccination day visits. two...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mariettaga.gov

Volunteers Needed to Train for Tree Care of Adolescent Trees

What: Marietta Tree Keepers Workshop for Volunteers over 18. When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 - Updated date due to weather. 10:00am-12pm Workshop to Train Future Group Leaders. Briefly: “Tree Care for Adolescent Trees” on January 8, 2022 at Elizabeth Porter Park. RAINDATE: January 15, 2022. This will be an instructional training event for volunteers over 18 with a limited number of volunteers accepted. The volunteers will be trained on doing root collar excavation (by hand), mulching and structural pruning. This limited group of volunteers will then be named Marietta Tree Keeper VIP’s. This group will then lead future volunteers in caring for adolescent Trees. Start time is 9:30am. Please call 770-424-4664 to pre-register as space is limited: please leave your name, phone number and age please. Tools and refreshments provided. Dress for outdoor weather.
MARIETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Shigella#Inpatient#Immunization#Cir
Midland Daily News

Elkton in need of medical first responder volunteers

Beth Swartzendruber, EMT coordinator for Elkton Ambulance Services, is in need of a few good volunteers. Her organization is in search of Elkton residents to serve as medical first responders. No experience is necessary. A medical first responder is a person who is certified to provide initial medical care in...
ELKTON, MI
MedicalXpress

Research team publishes study on telehealth benefits in tobacco treatment for inpatient populations

The COVID-19 pandemic has created conditions resulting in many tobacco users increasing their tobacco usage, with the calls to quitlines decreasing. Barriers towards tobacco treatment exacerbated the issue early in the pandemic, with most in-person services unavailable. The acceleration of efforts toward telehealth services helped bridge some of these barriers and now have the potential to increase access to tobacco cessation services moving forward.
HEALTH
The Oak Ridger

RAM needing volunteers for Knoxville clinic

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is still needing volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support for its Feb. 11 through 13 clinic to be held at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building, 3301 E Magnolia Ave., Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
santanvalley.com

Volunteers Needed!

The Pinal County Animal Care & Control shelter is full and they are reaching out to the community to ask for help. They are looking for volunteers to help get take their pups on a walk in the mornings. Their goal is to walk every dog at the shelter, every single day.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
klcc.org

More volunteers needed for Egan Warming Centers to reduce burnout

Egan Warming Centers across Eugene-Springfield have been open four nights in a row this week in response to freezing temperatures and recent snowfall. It’s the first time the shelter has opened this season, but more volunteers are needed for future activations. Winter Strategies and Emergency Response Coordinator Tim Black...
EUGENE, OR
Huron Daily Tribune

Senior Services needs volunteers

Senior Services is in need of Meals on Wheels drivers, transportation drivers, handyman and friendly visitor volunteers. If you choose to volunteer, you will be embarking on a rewarding adventure that will have a huge impact on the older adults of Midland County. And you will join a fine group of experienced, trusted and valued volunteers.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
KABC

Repeating–You Were Being Mislead: Most Patients Admitted To L.A. County Hospitals Not Due To COVID

(Los Angeles, CA) — Most patients admitted to L.A. County Hospitals didn’t know they had COVID. Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising in Southern California, but officials say two-thirds of patients that tested positive were admitted for something else. During last winter’s surge, 80-percent of COVID patients were in the hospital because they were experiencing a severe infection. The trend is due to the wide availability of vaccines and boosters. However, rising hospitalizations are still a concern for the stability of the hospital system. The Department of Health urged residents experiencing mild symptoms to not visit emergency rooms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smobserved.com

Less Than Half of Patients Hospitalized "With Covid" are Actually There for Covid-Associated Illness, Says County Health Department

January 7, 2022 - Dr. Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, announced yesterday that the number of patients hospitalized with Covid that officials have been publicizing does not actually constitute individuals hospitalized because of their infection with Covid-19. The percent of patients in the hospital with the direct...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy