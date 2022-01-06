ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Map helps Chinese man reunite with his family after decades

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0KtL_0ddXLaw900

Since he was a child, Li Jingwei did not know his real name. He did not know where he was born, or for certain how old he was — until he found his biological family last month with the help of a long-remembered map.

Li was a victim of child trafficking. In 1989 when he was 4 years old, a bald neighbor lured him away by saying they would go look at cars, which were rare in rural villages.

That was the last time he saw his home, Li said. The neighbor took him behind a hill to a road where three bicycles and four other kidnappers were waiting. He cried, but they put him on a bike and rode away.

“I wanted to go home but they didn’t allow that,” Li said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Two hours later, I knew I wouldn’t be going back home and I must have met bad people.”

He remembers being taken on a train. Eventually he was sold to a family in another province, Henan.

“Because I was too young, only 4, and I hadn’t gone to school yet, I couldn’t remember anything, including the names” of his parents and hometown, he said.

Etched in his memory, however, was the landscape of his village in the southwestern city of Zhaotong, Yunnan province. He remembered the mountains, bamboo forest, a pond next his home — all the places he used to play.

After his abduction, Li said he drew maps of his village every day until he was 13 so he wouldn’t forget. Before he reached school age, he would draw them on the ground, and after entering school he drew them in notebooks. It became an obsession, he said.

More than 30 years after his abduction, a meticulous drawing of his village landscape helped police locate it and track down his biological mother and siblings.

He was inspired to look for his biological family after two reunions made headlines last year. In July, a Chinese father, Guo Gangtang, was united with his son after searching for 24 years, and in December, Sun Haiyang was reunited with his kidnapped son after 14 years.

Reports of child abductions occur regularly in China, though how often they happen is unclear. The problem is aggravated by restrictions that until 2015 allowed most urban couples only one child.

Li decided to speak with his adoptive parents for clues and consulted DNA databases, but nothing turned up. Then he found volunteers who suggested he post a video of himself on Douyin, a social media platform, along with the map he drew from memory.

It took him only 10 minutes to redraw what he had drawn hundreds, perhaps thousands of times as a child, he said.

That post received tens of thousands of views. By then, Li said police had already narrowed down locations based on his DNA sample, and his hand-drawn map helped villagers identify a family.

Li finally connected with his mother over the telephone. She asked about a scar on his chin which she said was caused by a fall from a ladder.

“When she mentioned the scar, I knew it was her,” Li said.

Other details and recollections fell into place, and a DNA test confirmed his heritage. In an emotional reunion on New Year's Day, he saw his mother for the first time since he was 4.

As Li walked toward her, he collapsed on the ground in emotion. Lifted up by his younger brother and sister, he finally hugged his mother.

Li choked up when speaking about his father, who has passed away. Now the father of two teenage children, Li said he will take his family to visit his father’s grave with all his aunts and uncles during Lunar New Year celebrations next month.

“It’s going to be a real big reunion,” he said. "I want to tell him that his son is back.”

———

Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Man who was kidnapped as a boy reunites with birth mom after posting hand-drawn map of home

A man who was abducted at the age of four has reconnected with his birth mother after over three decades, thanks to the power of the internet. Thirty-seven-year-old Li Jingwei—who now works in Guangdong Province in southern China—was able to find his way back to his birth family after a hand-drawn map of his childhood hometown went viral in China. According to VICE, although Li knew that he had been kidnapped as a child, he couldn't remember the names of his birth parents, his village or even his original name. However, he did remember the city he grew up in and certain notable landmarks around his home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Trafficking#Child Abductions#Police#Chinese#The Associated Press
winonapost.com

Refugees hope to reunite with family

Sajida and Zia’s father still has the scars on his neck and shoulder. The Taliban hung him from a tree and shot him three times, but he survived. Sajida, a Cotter Schools senior, and Zia, one of her older brothers, are originally from Afghanistan. They have both lived inMinnesota for several years. Their family, from their parents to their siblings, siblings’ spouses, nieces and nephews, has remained in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan this summer, Sajida and Zia’s family members have tried to leave the country, and Sajida and Zia have attempted to help them relocate. “The situation is getting worse and worse every day, and we do not know tomorrow what’s going to happen,” Sajida said. “Every day they’re scared,” Zia said.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
China
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

China earthquake: Strong 6.9-magnitude tremor jolts western Qinghai province

A strong earthquake measuring about 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted a remote county in northwest China’s Qinghai province early on Saturday, forcing the suspension of high-speed rail services due to tunnel damage and a number of injuries, authorities say.While no deaths have been reported so far, several people with minor injuries in the Menyuan Hui Autonomous County have been treated and discharged, according to local news reports.The 6.9-magnitude quake struck the mountainous part of the province at 1.45 am, with an epicentre at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

502K+
Followers
126K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy