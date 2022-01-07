ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago cancels school for 3rd day over teacher vote on remote learning

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmSBW_0ddUlX5x00

Chicago officials canceled classes for hundreds of thousands of public school students for three days in a row this week, after reaching an impasse with the city's teachers union over whether in-person learning is safe amid the wave of COVID-19 infections.

City leadership, including Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, had asked teachers to continue in-classroom instruction, but 88% of the Chicago Teachers Union's leadership and 73% of its members voted on Tuesday in favor of remote education.

Immediately after the vote, officials canceled all in-person and virtual classes on Wednesday. They announced Wednesday night that instruction will be canceled again on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, the city announced another day of cancellations for Friday, but added, "A small number of schools may be able to offer in-person activities for students."

"Please do not plan to send your child to school unless you hear otherwise from your child's principal," Chicago Public Schools tweeted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRs79_0ddUlX5x00
Taylor Glascock/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Students leave Darwin Elementary School in Chicago at the end of the day, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The disruption for students marked an escalation in the ongoing debates between officials and teachers about pandemic protocols. Teachers said their decision on remote learning was an attempt to safely instruct their students amid the current wave of COVID-19 infections. Officials accused teachers of not following medical guidance.

"I'm urging teachers. Show up to your schools. Your kids need you," Lightfoot said on Twitter.

Many teachers who attempted to log into their remote-learning systems on Wednesday found themselves locked out, according to the union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7iQh_0ddUlX5x00
Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, FILE - PHOTO: Pedro Martinez, the chief executive of the Chicago Public Schools, speaks at a news conference in Chicago, Sept. 15, 2021.

"We are being inundated with calls and emails this morning from educators who attempted to log into their platforms to connect with their students and teach remotely, and safely, but are being locked out by Mayor Lightfoot," union officials said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Chicago, like the rest of the country, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks that has been driven by the omicron variant, health officials said.

The seven-day average of new daily cases reported skyrocketed from 726 on Nov. 30 to 5,047 on Jan. 2, the Chicago Health Department said . The seven-day average for hospitalizations during that period jumped from 51 to 113, the data showed.

As of Thursday evening, 64.9% of all residents have received two vaccine doses, according to the city's health department.

Comments

Bill Collis
7d ago

canell classes, stop paying them and see what happens, see what union bring!!!! bull and selfishness!!!! time to stop this bull!!! parents need to stand up!!! and if need be go private!!!!

Reply(3)
24
Deck Decker
7d ago

The NEA and Teacher's Unions need to be audited. Never in history has that happened. Billions and billions of taxpayer's dollars over the last 60 years have been taken without any accountability.

Reply(2)
19
Alexis Horan
6d ago

those teachers should be fired cause they don't want to teach in person. Kids aren't getting enough education online they need in person instruction

Reply(2)
16
 

