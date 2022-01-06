ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

By Praveen Paramasivam
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bt3xa_0ddUejUK00
The Norwegian Getaway cruise ship arrives in Port of Gdynia, Poland June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine guests on its Jan. 2 trip were identified as close contacts to a local Hong Kong COVID-19 case. read more

The contacts have tested negative but the cruise ship will return to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on Jan. 5 to test all guests and crew who must take a second test on Jan. 8, the company said.

A similar decision to cancel trips by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) was made against the backdrop of the United States reporting the highest daily tally of any country for new coronavirus infections on Monday. read more

"Due to ongoing travel restrictions, we've had to modify a few sailings and unfortunately have had to cancel," the 17-ship strong cruise operator said, with the embarkation dates for a few canceled sailings as far out as late April.

The cruise line, which requires everyone on board to be vaccinated, has also had to cut short a 12-day round trip from Miami on its Norwegian Pearl ship, citing "COVID related circumstances."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had last week advised people to avoid cruise travel after launching investigations into onboard cases on more than 90 ships. The health agency starts a scrutiny if at least 0.1% of the guests test positive. read more

Norwegian Cruise said guests, who were supposed to embark on the canceled sailings on the eight ships, will receive full refunds and bonus credits for future bookings.

The Omicron-led travel uncertainty is also causing guests on other sailings to cancel their bookings as a few ships have also had to skip ports due to onboard infections.

"We booked the cruise last March and assumed that things would be getting back to normal... by mid-December, I was mentally prepared for a change of plans," said Holly Bromley, a consulting arborist, who canceled her booking on Norwegian Epic.

Meanwhile, bigger rival Carnival Corp (CCL.N) said it has not canceled any upcoming voyages, but its shares fell on Wednesday to close down 2.6%. Royal Caribbean lost 2.1% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings 3.6%.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 26

Sandy Kasparian
2d ago

we had a trip planned on ncl and bought insurance from them but someone in our party had a accident so we couldn't leave her alone so no one went and ncl refused to give us a refund or credit for a future trip. I don't feel sorry for ncl

Reply(4)
4
Chuckwood woe is me
2d ago

how can you get thousands of people on a boat that have all been vaccinated and tested before boarding and still so many getting sick. can you say the vaccinated or shedding 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(8)
3
Nick2
2d ago

These sea monsters are some of the worst carriers of Covid ... among other viruses and food bacteria. Thousands of people crammed in one place with elbow to elbow room in elevators and spas is a breeding ground for trouble!

Reply
2
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man shares experience onboard Royal Caribbean cruise with 55 passengers positive for COVID-19, all vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Omicron#Kai Tak Cruise Terminal#Covid
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
elliott.org

Norwegian Cruise Line made us stay inside our cabin for four days! Is this legal?

Norwegian Cruise Line just forced a triple-vaccinated husband and wife to stay inside their cabin without reprieve for four days. And when the ship finally returned to New York, two burly NCL crew members inexplicably continued to prevent the couple’s escape. How is this possible? That’s what the bewildered COVID-negative duo wants to know.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
cruiseindustrynews.com

These Cruise Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo

While most of the world’s cruise ships are now back in service, an entire fleet of vessels continues to sit idle in several spots around the globe. These cruise vessels are entering 2022 without known plans for the future. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest on 15 ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the Caribbean. Wonder of the Seas will enter service in March offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Canaveral in November sailing week long itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy