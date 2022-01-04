ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO Max Fixes ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Mistakes

By Claire Epting
98.7 The Bomb
98.7 The Bomb
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrived on HBO Max this weekend, offering a nostalgic treat for fans as they rung in the new year. But very shortly after its premiere, eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans were quick to notice a couple of mistakes — which the streamer has now...

987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Oliver Phelps
Complex

The 8 Biggest Takeaways & Surprises from HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Reunion’ Special

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year. The beloved cast and crew commemorated the occasion by reuniting for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special premiering on HBO Max on Saturday, Jan. 1. Harry Potter fans will be kicking off the new year filled with nostalgia as they watch Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) head back to where it all started more than two decades ago. The trio became worldwide icons when the movie was released in November 2001, but they had no idea how suddenly their lives would change.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fans Have Some Thoughts After Robert Pattinson Misses The Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Reunion Special

Putting together a reunion special like Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has to be one hell of a feat. To bring together so many actors from the cast, two decades after they first created magic with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was probably really hard. But who said logistics should get in the way of a friendly roast; especially when Robert Pattinson’s absence from the proceedings certainly left some fans with thoughts?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American#Entertainment Weekly
The Independent

‘Filmed in 2019’: Harry Potter fans react to way Return to Hogwarts distances itself from JK Rowling

Harry Potter fans have reacted to the reunion episode’s decision to distance itself from JK Rowling.The special, which was released on New Year’s Day (1 January), features interviews from the cast and directors of the film series, who were interviewed especially for the episode.However, Rowling’s appearances noticeably feature the caption “filmed in 1999” and account for less than 30 seconds screen time.The author was not invited to share any new insights for the episode, which saw the reunion of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Instead, her appearance was taken from archival footage filmed for the Warner...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Was One of Only People Who Knew Snape's Secrets and Refused to Share

The true intentions of Severus Snape came as a shock to Harry Potter fans around the globe when they finally saw his story come to an end. While the Hogwarts professor had acted as an antagonist to Harry throughout the books and movies, and it seemed to readers and viewers like he was one of the villains, he was actually protecting the young man the entire time because of the love he had for Lily Potter. Very few people knew where Snape's story was going, even in the early days of the film franchise. But author J.K. Rowling trusted the late Alan Rickman with the whole story before it had been published, and he managed to keep it a secret from everyone.
MOVIES
The Independent

Emma Watson addresses Emma Roberts photo mix-up in Return to Hogwarts: ‘I was not this cute’

Harry Potters fans have been delighted by Emma Watson’s response to the “hilarious” Emma Roberts photo mix-up in the new reunion special. On Saturday (1 January), social media user Vee Delmonico discovered that a childhood picture of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts was shown by mistake during a segment about Watson (who played Hermione Granger).Shortly after Delmonico’s post gathered steam online, HBO Max acknowledged the error and re-released Return to Hogwarts without the misidentified photograph. On Wednesday (5 January), Watson posted the photo of Roberts sitting at a table with Minnie Mouse ears – which had erroneously appeared...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

Jon Stewart Clarifies His Comments About J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ Being ‘Anti-Semitic’: ‘Get a F–king Grip’

Shutting down drama. Jon Stewart cleared the air after his comments about the potentially anti-Semitic imagery in J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter series made headlines. The former Daily Show host, 59, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 5, in an attempt to further explain his thoughts about the beloved fantasy novels and their author, 56, whose personal opinions have become a hot topic in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy