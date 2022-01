We at Palo Alto Networks are very excited about our newest acquisition and the leader in IaC and DevSecOps security - Bridgecrew. While we are deprecating our current IaC plugins, we are still focused primarily on shift-left technologies, so we will still have the great features as before but with a more refined process .You are probably wondering what this means for you, and I will highlight the features of Bridgecrew and how to integrate your GitHub repository within Bridgecrew.

