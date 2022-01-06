RodeoHouston star-studded 2022 concert lineup finally revealed

The start of a new year means it's almost rodeo time.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns in late February after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we finally know who's going to take that center stage.

The rodeo already confirmedas the starring act to kick off the 21-day event on Feb. 28, 2022.are the closing night's artists on March 20.

Other acts already announced include rapperfor Black Heritage Day on March 11 and

The 2022 event will also be the first time the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3.

Here's who else is included in the lineup:

Feb. 28 : Cody Johnson

: Cody Johnson March 1 : Keith Urban

: Keith Urban March 2 : Tim McGraw takes the stage on Armed Forces Appreciation Day

March 3 : For King and Country

: For King and Country March 4 : Ricky Martin

: Ricky Martin March 5 : Jon Pardi

March 6 : Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day

: Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day March 7 : Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day

: Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day March 8 : Maren Morris

March 9 : Kane Brown

: Kane Brown March 10 : Journey

: Journey March 11 : Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day

March 12 : Parker McCollum

: Parker McCollum March 13 : Dierks Bentley

: Dierks Bentley March 14 : Sam Hunt

March 15 : Gwen Stefani

: Gwen Stefani March 16 : Khalid

: Khalid March 17 : Chris Stapleton

March 18 : Marshmello

: Marshmello March 19 : Brad Paisley

: Brad Paisley March 20 : George Strait

Ticket sales are set for eight days later on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee, the rodeo said.

There's a lot to look forward to with the rodeo's return, including the celebration of the event's 90th anniversary.

