RodeoHouston star-studded 2022 concert lineup finally revealed
The start of a new year means it's almost rodeo time.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns in late February after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we finally know who's going to take that center stage. The rodeo already confirmed Cody Johnson as the starring act to kick off the 21-day event on Feb. 28, 2022. George Strait and opening act Ashley McBryde are the closing night's artists on March 20. Other acts already announced include rapper Bun B's H-Town Takeover for Black Heritage Day on March 11 and Parker McCollum on March 12 . The 2022 event will also be the first time the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3. Here's who else is included in the lineup:
- Feb. 28 : Cody Johnson
- March 1 : Keith Urban
- March 2 : Tim McGraw takes the stage on Armed Forces Appreciation Day
- March 3 : For King and Country
- March 4 : Ricky Martin
- March 5 : Jon Pardi
- March 6 : Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day
- March 7 : Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day
- March 8 : Maren Morris
- March 9 : Kane Brown
- March 10 : Journey
- March 11 : Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day
- March 12 : Parker McCollum
- March 13 : Dierks Bentley
- March 14 : Sam Hunt
- March 15 : Gwen Stefani
- March 16 : Khalid
- March 17 : Chris Stapleton
- March 18 : Marshmello
- March 19 : Brad Paisley
- March 20 : George Strait
