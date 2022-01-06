ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

RodeoHouston star-studded 2022 concert lineup finally revealed

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

The start of a new year means it's almost rodeo time.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns in late February after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we finally know who's going to take that center stage.

The rodeo already confirmed Cody Johnson as the starring act to kick off the 21-day event on Feb. 28, 2022. George Strait and opening act Ashley McBryde are the closing night's artists on March 20.

Other acts already announced include rapper Bun B's H-Town Takeover for Black Heritage Day on March 11 and Parker McCollum on March 12 .

The 2022 event will also be the first time the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3.

Here's who else is included in the lineup:

  • Feb. 28 : Cody Johnson
  • March 1 : Keith Urban
  • March 2 : Tim McGraw takes the stage on Armed Forces Appreciation Day
  • March 3 : For King and Country
  • March 4 : Ricky Martin
  • March 5 : Jon Pardi
  • March 6 : Los Tucanes de Tijuana performing on Go Tejano Day
  • March 7 : Luke Bryan takes the stage on First Responders Day
  • March 8 : Maren Morris
  • March 9 : Kane Brown
  • March 10 : Journey
  • March 11 : Bun B's H-Town takeover performance for Black Heritage Day
  • March 12 : Parker McCollum
  • March 13 : Dierks Bentley
  • March 14 : Sam Hunt
  • March 15 : Gwen Stefani
  • March 16 : Khalid
  • March 17 : Chris Stapleton
  • March 18 : Marshmello
  • March 19 : Brad Paisley
  • March 20 : George Strait

Ticket sales are set for eight days later on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee, the rodeo said.

There's a lot to look forward to with the rodeo's return, including the celebration of the event's 90th anniversary.

SEE MORE 2022 RODEOHOUSTON STORIES
:

RodeoHouston announces new BBQ contest category

Things are heating up! Grill masters can now look forward to this new contest that'll allow for their creative juices to flow freely.

RodeoHouston opens season ticket purchasing process

Surprise! We may not have had Rodeo concerts this year, but one country music star still found a way to put on a show. Hit play to watch.

Comments / 16

Fedup2022
2d ago

Good news folks!! Covid can't survive at the Rodeo so you're all good to go. Trust me! Dora and the Rainman Turner have your best interest at heart and what you need is some good music......like at Astroworld.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

Country Music Fans Go Wild After Hearing Garth Brooks' Major Career News

"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks is gearing back up for his highly anticipated stadium concerts. The country singer is known to sell out full stadiums within just a couple of hours, and after having to cancel the remainder of his shows in 2021 due to the pandemic, fans now have another reason to look forward to the new year.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
SFGate

COVID forces changes to Nashville New Year's concert lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping Nashville from hosting its annual New Year's Eve bash, but it has wrought some last minute changes to the concert lineup. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, which is organizing the New Year’s Eve show airing live on CBS and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Houston Chronicle

RodeoHouston 2022 lineup: Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Marshmello, Khalid

RodeoHouston is betting on diversity and debuts to boost this year’s entertainer lineup after two years of setbacks caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 schedule, announced Wednesday night, features nine performers taking their first spin on the rotating stage inside NRG Stadium, including Ricky Martin and classic rock band Journey. Australian sibling duo for KING & COUNTRY will also make its debut as the first Christian pop act to take the RodeoHouston stage.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
George Strait
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Maren Morris
y100fm.com

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Maren Morris among the 2022 RodeoHouston entertainers lineup

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced its entertainers lineup this week, and the nearly-month-long event is packed with big names across all genres. As usual, country music will be well represented at this year's RodeoHouston. The event kicks off in late February with a performance from Texan and rodeo alum Cody Johnson, and concludes with a show-stopping March 20 performance from George Strait.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Dead and Company Cancels Playing in the Sand Festival Entirely Following John Mayer’s Exit (Updated)

UPDATED: The group Dead and Company announced Thursday that its Playing in the Sand festival, slated to begin Friday in Cancun, has been canceled entirely. The move comes just a day after it was announced that frontman John Mayer was pulling out of the first weekend due to his testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of departing for Mexico. Many of the passholders who bought packages that included hotel stays and airfare were already in Mexico or on their way Thursday when the news came, first via an Instagram post from the band, and later from a statement from CID...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Day#Rodeohouston#Christian#Keith Urban March#King And Country March 4#Black Heritage Day March#Bbq
goodhousekeeping.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Everything to Know About Garth Brooks’ 1st Wife Sandy Mahl: The Mother of His 3 Beautiful Daughters

Country superstar Garth Brooks is one of the biggest names in the music world, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. The “Rodeo” singer is married to Trisha Yearwood, his longtime collaborator and best friend. Before meeting Trisha, Garth was married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl, and the pair welcomed three children together, Taylor, August and Allie.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Blake Shelton Really Leaving 'The Voice'? Here's What the Country Star Has Said

Now that The Voice has wrapped up season 21, it's time for the coaches to take a moment to enjoy the holiday season and focus on their other exciting projects. But while we wait to see if NBC renews the singing show for another installment, we'll be wondering about the future of one coach in particular, the one and only Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy