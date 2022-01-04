ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Registry shows four sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60162 as of week ending Jan. 1

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently four registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60162 as of the week ending Jan. 1, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60162 is home to four sexual predators. Sexual predators and...

westcooknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Illinois DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – WGN Investigates has learned a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in central Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the head of the state’s child welfare agency called the case worker’s death “tragic” and identified […]
THAYER, IL
WQAD

Pritzker supports increasing penalties for crimes against DCFS workers

CHICAGO, Illinois — Among the elected officials showing support of a new bill for increased protection efforts towards Illinois Department of Child and Family Services workers is Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor announced his support for the legislation Thursday, Jan. 6, two days after DCFS worker Deidre Silas was...
CHICAGO, IL
West Cook News

22 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60558 during Q1

At least 22 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60558 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

RECAP: authorities give details on fatal stabbing of DCFS worker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide details on the fatal stabbing of DCFS worker Diedra Silas Wednesday in Thayer. A suspect, Benjamin Reed, is facing charges. You can follow this page for live updates. WCIA Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Body of Damari Perry, 6, Of North Chicago Found Days After Sister Brought Him To A Party In Skokie

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Zip Code
CBS LA

Missing Sun Valley Parents Found, Children Placed With DCFS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Sun Valley couple being investigated for alleged neglect of their three children related to possible narcotics abuse were found today along with the children, who were placed in the custody of social workers, authorities said. “Today the family was located and the three children are safe with U.S. Border Patrol agents. DCFS has taken custody of the children and will find appropriate placement while they continue their investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said neither parent was arrested, and no criminal charges are pending at this time. Police did not say where the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
khqa.com

Family of slain DCFS investigator speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Deidre Silas was a Child Protection Specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services, DCFS, killed on the job Tuesday evening while responding to reports of children in danger. Her family says she dedicated her life to protecting kids, and now she leaves behind...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Court documents reveal shocking details in DCFS murder investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Disturbing new details in the murder investigation of a Child Protection Specialist with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The Sangamon County State's Attorney laid out his case on Thursday, Jan. 6 against Benjamin H Reed, the man accused of stabbing Deidre...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI Agent And Former Prosecutors Explain Why So Many People From Pa. Were Involved In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An FBI agent and former prosecutors explain why so many people from the Pittsburgh area were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots. The FBI and federal prosecutors mounted an unprecedented sweep on the country, arresting nearly 500 people and charging them in connection with the riots. With 63 charged, Pennsylvania is a close second to Florida in the number of citizens arrested. Many of them are your neighbors. Rachel Powell, the organic yogurt saleswoman and mother of eight who is known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” allegedly barked out orders to those inside the building, instructing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Missouri man to be sentenced for killing wife he buried

A Missouri man who admitted to burying his wife’s body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts will be sentenced Friday for killing her.Jurors in November convicted 26-year-old Joseph Elledge of second-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he met after she moved from China to study engineering at the University of Missouri The jury recommended that Elledge be sentenced to 28 years in prison, and the judge’s sentence can’t exceed that recommendation. A second-degree murder conviction requires Elledge to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he would be eligible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Man charged in slayings of man, 2 young sons in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged in the slayings of a man and his two young sons found shot to death last month in a northern Illinois home. Belvidere police say 24-year-old Alize Q. Smith of Huntley faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 19 killings of Andrew Hintt and […]
BELVIDERE, IL
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy