ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for money

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” actor Ben Affleck revealed...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23. Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Matt Damon
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Fed Up With Ben Affleck’s Smoking, Anonymous Source Says

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fighting over bad habits? One report says Jolie is fed up with Affleck’s smoking. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, Lopez is upset with Affleck for smoking. “There have been other women in Ben’s life who wanted him to put down the cigarettes,” an insider says, “but Ben’s been a smoker all his life and it’s not easy to give that up.” Not even Jennifer Garner could get him to stop.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Break Dance#The Kelly Clarkson Show
E! News

Why Ben Affleck Still Gets Starstruck Over This Celebrity

Watch: Ben Affleck Reflects on 2021 & Gushes Over George Clooney. Great Scott, Ben Affleck is a massive Back to the Future fan!. The Tender Bar star exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20 that working with co-star Christopher Lloyd was "very intimidating"—even as an Oscar winner.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" Movie

DC's forthcoming The Flash film could seriously shake things up in the cinematic universe, according to a new report from TMZ. The Ezra Miller-led project, which is due out later this year, will allegedly give fans their last look at Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman, and some are even claiming that it will "erase every movie that [Zack] Snyder has done."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ben Affleck: ‘I Finally Figured Out’ the Best Way to Play Batman While Making ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck has played Batman/Bruce Wayne in comic book tentpoles “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League,” but it wasn’t until the production of “The Flash” that he realized how satisfying the role can be. “The Flash” reunites Affleck with Ezra Miller as the eponymous hero, plus it throws Michael Keaton’s iteration of the Caped Crusader into the mix as well. Speaking to The Herald Sun (via IGN), Affleck said “The Flash” is home to the best Batman scenes he’s ever done. “I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Date With Dad

Violet Affleck is looking more and more grown up! The 16-year-old stepped out with dad Ben and brother Samuel for a trip to the bookstore. Violet Affleck, 16, is a carbon copy of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49. The tall teenager was spotted hitting up a bookstore with handsome dad Ben Affleck, 49, and her younger brother Samuel, 9. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Violet looked poised and polished in a short burgundy dress with a flared skirt, pairing it with a light gray blazer and her go-to black leather western booties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecut.com

Matt Damon Says Cryptocurrency Is … Brave?

Matt Damon wants you to know that history is filled with almosts. As in, “I almost made it three days into 2022 without Matt Damon talking to me about bro money, but alas.” His crypto.com ad, which originally came out in October 2021, is making the rounds on Twitter again because … well, you can decide for yourself:
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy