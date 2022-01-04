IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 2022

2021 was a nightmare. Like a flaming bag of shit inside a dumpster fire—or sleep paralysis as Jay Leno does stand-up. One of the few bright spots in our COVID-infested hellscape was the movies, offering a precious respite from all the doom and gloom. There were so many good movies released this past year, in fact, that some of the best went overlooked. Although Omicron has thrown a wrench in our movie theater-going plans for now, let’s hope this wave will pass by soon, and when it does there will be an embarrassment of riches waiting in store at the cinema.

