IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 2022

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMDb has revealed the titles that users voted as the...

www.today.com

EW.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Across the Spider-Verse top survey of most anticipated 2022 movies

Is 2022 going to be the biggest year yet for superhero movies? According to Fandango's annual moviegoer survey for the most anticipated movies of next year: Absolutely!. EW is taking a look at the yearly fan survey, revealing 2022's buzziest films — and all the top picks are superhero/comic book adaptations and sequels. According to more than 6,000 of Fandango's December ticket buyers, superhero fatigue definitely hasn't set in yet.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Marvel Sequel Chosen As 2022’s Most Anticipated Movie By Fandango Users

There are as many upcoming Marvel projects as there are dimensions in the multiverse. With new releases set for 2022 like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, fans are sure to be flocking to movie theaters around the world. According to Fandango users, however, there’s one Marvel film that has beat out its competition to become the most anticipated movie of 2022.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2022, Featuring Scorsese, Fincher, Peele, Spielberg, and More

2021 was a nightmare. Like a flaming bag of shit inside a dumpster fire—or sleep paralysis as Jay Leno does stand-up. One of the few bright spots in our COVID-infested hellscape was the movies, offering a precious respite from all the doom and gloom. There were so many good movies released this past year, in fact, that some of the best went overlooked. Although Omicron has thrown a wrench in our movie theater-going plans for now, let’s hope this wave will pass by soon, and when it does there will be an embarrassment of riches waiting in store at the cinema.
MOVIES
iheart.com

From Scream To Morbius Here Are The Most Anticipated Horror Movies of 2022

Horror returns to theaters this year with blockbusters, low-budget flicks and a few sequels to some classics. Variety's most anticipated horror movies of 2022 include:. Scream - Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox return for the franchise's fifth installment on January 14th. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Leatherface is...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Set to Dominate ‘The 355’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to add another $30 million to its domestic haul this weekend, continuing its top spot at the box office. Behind the webslinger is family-friendly jukebox musical “Sing 2,” estimated to add $10.3 million dollars to its total, and in third is the weekend’s sole new wide release, the action film “The 355,” with a forecast of $4.3 million. On Wednesday, box office experts predicted that the newest “Spider-Man” installment would make another $25 million to $27 million in its fourth weekend of release. The overperforming adventure starring Tom Holland is the eighth-highest grossing film to...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Tests Positive For Covid

Covid has hit another late-night host. Seth Meyers has revealed that he has tested positive for the virus and, as a result, Late Night will be canceled for the rest of the week. The former SNL star, who is vaccinated and boosted, added that he felt fine. The NBC show returned from its winter hiatus last night with guests including This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley and musical guest David Byrne. However, it will now be off until next Monday as Meyers isolates. Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid The host joked that viewers should...
TV & VIDEOS

