Using cryo-electron tomography, UCI researchers reveal molecular mechanisms underlying mutations within the eye that lead to blindness

uci.edu
 4 days ago

Understanding the key structural determinants of a highly specialized membrane in the eye could lead to new treatments, even a cure. Irvine, Calif. – Jan. 4, 2022 – For the first time, University of California, Irvine researchers in collaboration with the Max-Planck Institute of Biochemistry, have revealed, at a molecular level,...

som.uci.edu

dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

A New Finding Brought Us Closer to Cultivating Human Organs In The Lab

Molecular genetics researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have discovered a way to culture human stem cells far sooner than previously possible. In the study published in the journal Cell, the researchers demonstrated that very early human cells can be created and then successfully integrated into mice. This is thanks to their undifferentiated, or as researchers called it, naïve state, in which they can develop into any type of cell in the body — including other stem cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamics of camel and human hemoglobin revealed by molecular simulations

Hemoglobin is one of the most widely studied proteins genetically, biochemically, and structurally. It is an oxygen carrying tetrameric protein that imparts the characteristic red color to blood. Each chain of hemoglobin harbors a heme group embedded in a hydrophobic pocket. Several studies have investigated structural variations present in mammalian hemoglobin and their functional implications. However, camel hemoglobin has not been thoroughly explored, especially from a structural perspective. Importantly, very little is known about how the heme group interacts with hemoglobin under varying conditions of osmolarity and temperature. Several experimental studies have indicated that the tense (T) state is more stable than the relaxed (R) state of hemoglobin under normal physiological conditions. Despite the fact that R state is less stable than the T state, no extensive structural dynamics studies have been performed to investigate global quaternary transitions of R state hemoglobin under normal physiological conditions. To evaluate this, several 500Â ns all-atom molecular dynamics simulations were performed to get a deeper understanding of how camel hemoglobin behaves under stress, which it is normally exposed to, when compared to human hemoglobin. Notably, camel hemoglobin was more stable under physiological stress when compared to human hemoglobin. Additionally, when compared to camel hemoglobin, cofactor-binding regions of hemoglobin also exhibited more fluctuations in human hemoglobin under the conditions studied. Several differences were observed between the residues of camel and human hemoglobin that interacted with heme. Importantly, distal residues His58 of Î± hemoglobin and His63 of Î² hemoglobin formed more sustained interactions, especially at higher temperatures, in camel hemoglobin. These residues are important for oxygen binding to hemoglobin. Thus, this work provides insights into how camel and human hemoglobin differ in their interactions under stress.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Researchers say vaccine against dog allergies is 'within grasp'

Researchers at Osaka Prefecture University of Japan have for the first time identified candidates to try and cure people of dog allergies by artificially inducing immune tolerance to those parts of the molecules that make up dog allergens, creating a potential "dog allergy vaccine." Being allergic to dogs is a...
ANIMALS
EurekAlert

Researchers pioneer new method to edit genes in human cells

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—January 5, 2021—Over the past decade, the CRISPR genome-editing system has revolutionized molecular biology, giving scientists the ability to alter genes inside living cells for research or medical applications. Now, researchers at Gladstone Institutes have fine-tuned an additional system for more efficient gene editing, using molecules called retrons.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Brain Wrinkles and Folds Matter: Researchers Are Studying the Mechanics of How They Form

Summary: Researching the mechanics of how brain wrinkles and folds form may hold the key to understanding how brain disorders occur and identifying new treatment options. The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

In vivo electrical conductivity measurement of muscle, cartilage, and peripheral nerve around knee joint using MR-electrical properties tomography

This study aimed to investigate whether in vivo MR-electrical properties tomography (MR-EPT) is feasible in musculoskeletal tissues by evaluating the conductivity of muscle, cartilage, and peripheral nerve around the knee joint, and to explore whether these measurements change after exercise. This prospective study was approved by the institutional review board. On February 2020, ten healthy volunteers provided written informed consent and underwent MRI of the right knee using a three-dimensional balanced steady-state free precession (bSSFP) sequence. To test the effect of loading, the subjects performed 60 squatting exercises after baseline MRI, immediately followed by post-exercise MRI with the same sequences. After reconstruction of conductivity map based on the bSSFP sequence, conductivity of muscles, cartilages, and nerves were measured. Measurements between the baseline and post-exercise MRI were compared using the paired t-test. Test"“retest reliability for baseline conductivity was evaluated using the intraclass correlation coefficient. The baseline and post-exercise conductivity values (mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation) [S/m] of muscles, cartilages, and nerves were 1.73"‰Â±"‰0.40 and 1.82"‰Â±"‰0.50 (p"‰="‰0.048), 2.29"‰Â±"‰0.47 and 2.51"‰Â±"‰0.37 (p"‰="‰0.006), and 2.35"‰Â±"‰0.57 and 2.36"‰Â±"‰0.57 (p"‰="‰0.927), respectively. Intraclass correlation coefficient for the baseline conductivity of muscles, cartilages, and nerves were 0.89, 0.67, and 0.89, respectively. In conclusion, in vivo conductivity measurement of musculoskeletal tissues is feasible using MR-EPT. Conductivity of muscles and cartilages significantly changed with an overall increase after exercise.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study reveals mesoscale air-sea interactions in the mid-latitudes and underlying mechanisms

A research team led by Prof. Zhang Ronghua from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) has investigated the mesoscale air-sea interactions and underlying mechanisms in the mid-latitudes, providing new insights into the mechanisms of atmospheric responses to mesoscale sea-surface temperature perturbations. The study was published...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Team uncovers mechanisms that can lead to blindness

Using cryo-electron tomography, researchers have discovered molecular mechanisms underlying mutations within the eye that lead to blindness. The research reveals, at a molecular level, key structural determinants of the highly specialized rod outer segment (ROS) membrane architecture of the eye, which is instrumental to vision. The study provides an understanding...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrated bioinformatics and network pharmacology to identify the therapeutic target and molecular mechanisms of Huangqin decoction on ulcerative Colitis

Huangqin decoction (HQD) is a Traditional Chinese Medicine formula for ulcerative colitis. However, the pharmacology and molecular mechanism of HQD on ulcerative colitis is still unclear. Combined microarray analysis, network pharmacology, and molecular docking for revealing the therapeutic targets and molecular mechanism of HQD against ulcerative colitis. TCMSP, DrugBank, Swiss Target Prediction were utilized to search the active components and effective targets of HQD. Ulcerative colitis effective targets were obtained by microarray data from the GEO database (GSE107499). Co-targets between HQD and ulcerative colitis are obtained by Draw Venn Diagram. PPI (Protein"“protein interaction)Â network was constructed by the STRING database. To obtain the core target, topological analysis is exploited by Cytoscape 3.7.2. GO and KEGG enrichment pathway analysis was performed to Metascape platform, and molecular docking through Autodock Vina 1.1.2 finished. 161 active components with 486 effective targets of HQD were screened. 1542 ulcerative colitis effective targets were obtained with |Log2FC|>"‰1 and adjusted P-value"‰<"‰0.05. The Venn analysis was contained 79 co-targets. Enrichment analysis showed that HQD played a role in TNF signaling pathway, IL-17 signaling pathway, Th17 cell differentiation, etc. IL6, TNF, IL1B, PTGS2, ESR1, and PPARG with the highest degree from PPI network were successfully docked with 19 core components of HQD, respectively. According to ZINC15 database, quercetin (ZINC4175638), baicalein (ZINC3871633), and wogonin (ZINC899093) recognized as key compounds of HQD on ulcerative colitis. PTGS2, ESR1, and PPARG are potential therapeutic targets of HQD. HQD can act on multiple targets through multi-pathway, to carry out its therapeutic role in ulcerative colitis.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover a mechanism that helps immune cells to invade tissues

To fight infections and heal injuries, immune cells need to enter tissue. They also need to invade tumors to fight them from within. Scientists from the Siekhaus group at the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) Austria now discovered how immune cells protect their sensitive insides as they squeeze between tissue cells. With their study published in the journal PLOS Biology the team lays the foundation for identifying new targets in cancer treatment.
CANCER
Phys.org

Researchers reveal preservation mechanism of Chuaria fossils in Lantian biota

A research group led by Dr. Wang Wei from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS) employed light microscopy, field emission scanning electron microscopy, energy-dispersive spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy techniques to reveal the preservation mechanism of pyritized Chuaria from the Lantian biota. The...
SCIENCE
Kokomo Perspective

Research reveals methods to combat SDS

A Kansas State University plant pathologist says researchers and producers need to work together to control a soil-borne disease in soybeans that can rob that crop of yields. Sudden death syndrome affects the roots of soybeans, but symptoms can be seen above ground as chlorosis, a yellowing of normally green leaves due to a lack of chlorophyll, K-State’s Chris Little says in a university news release. Often the symptoms will appear in the field after rainfall or in saturated soils.
AGRICULTURE
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

